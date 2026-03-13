Viral images spark confusion as Doku appears to “disappear” during Real Madrid clash

Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku appeared to “disappear” during a UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid, but the strange moment was caused by a broadcast glitch linked to virtual advertising technology used in modern football coverage.

Images circulating online showing Jérémy Doku apparently vanishing while dribbling past Federico Valverde during Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid have sparked widespread speculation among football fans.

The bizarre moment occurred during City’s 3–0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie. Valverde scored a first-half hat-trick as the Spanish side took control of the contest.

However, a short clip from the second half quickly went viral online. As Doku drove down the wing near the corner flag while being closed down by Valverde, the Belgian winger briefly appeared to vanish from the television broadcast before reappearing moments later.

The strange visual sparked a flood of reactions on social media, with some fans joking that it looked like a “glitch in the matrix,” while others questioned whether the footage had been edited.

The real reason behind the “disappearance”Despite the speculation, the explanation is far more technical than mysterious. The effect was likely caused by virtual advertising technology used in modern football broadcasts.

Broadcasters often use virtual replacement technology, which digitally overlays advertising boards around the pitch so viewers in different countries see different sponsors. The software relies on tracking systems to map players and objects against the background.

In this case, the system mistakenly overlaid the digital advertisement across Doku’s body as he ran along the touchline. For a split second, the software “painted” the advert over him, creating the illusion that the player had disappeared from the screen.

Another factor may have been the colour interaction between Manchester City’s kit and the digital overlay, which can sometimes confuse the broadcast tracking system and trigger visual glitches.

While the glitch became one of the most talked-about moments from the game online, the actual match proved difficult for Manchester City. Real Madrid dominated the first leg at the Bernabéu, with Valverde’s hat-trick putting the Spanish giants in a commanding position ahead of the return leg.