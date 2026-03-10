Advertisement

Fans question FA Cup draw after Joe Hart ‘peeped' before picking

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:43 - 10 March 2026
Liverpool fans have questioned the integrity of the FA Cup quarter-final draw after former England goalkeeper Joe Hart appeared to glance at the draw pot before selecting Liverpool’s name to face Manchester City. The FA and clubs say the draw remains valid.
Some football fans have voiced frustration following the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals, after former England goalkeeper Joe Hart appeared to glance into the draw pot before selecting a ball during the televised ceremony.

The draw, conducted live on TNT Sports, paired Liverpool F.C. with Manchester City F.C. in what is expected to be the standout tie of the quarter-final stage. The ceremony was carried out by former players Joe Hart and Joe Cole.

However, the process quickly drew criticism online after some fans claimed Hart briefly looked inside the container holding the balls before drawing Liverpool’s name.

On social media, a number of supporters suggested the moment looked suspicious, with some even calling for the draw to be redone.

Use the national lottery machine least we'll know it's not fixed

So is Joe Hart supposed to look in the pot then before picking the ball out or what?

Others pointed out Hart’s long association with Manchester City, where he spent more than a decade and won multiple trophies.

Despite the reaction from sections of the fan base, there has been no suggestion from organisers that the draw was irregular, and the match-ups remain unchanged.

Quarter-final ties confirmed

The FA Cup quarter-final draw produced several intriguing fixtures scheduled for the weekend of April 4–5.The ties are:

  • Manchester City vs Liverpool

  • Southampton F.C. vs Arsenal F.C.

  • Chelsea F.C. vs Port Vale F.C.

  • West Ham United F.C. vs Leeds United F.C.

The clash between Manchester City and Liverpool is widely regarded as the headline fixture of the round, with both sides among the favourites to lift the trophy this season.

Liverpool reached the last eight after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. 3-1 in the previous round, with goals from Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones securing their progression.

Manchester City, meanwhile, advanced after defeating Newcastle United F.C., keeping their hopes alive of reaching another FA Cup final.

