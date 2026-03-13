Advertisement

Yonsei University honours President Mahama with honorary PhD in public administration

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:56 - 13 March 2026
Yonsei University honours President Mahama with honorary PhD in public administration
President John Dramani Mahama receives an Honorary PhD in Public Administration from Yonsei University in South Korea in recognition of his contributions to governance, national development and global engagement.
Advertisement

President John Dramani Mahama has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration by Yonsei University in Seoul, Republic of Korea, in recognition of his contributions to national development and public leadership.

Advertisement

The honorary degree was conferred on 13 March 2026 during a formal ceremony presided over by the university’s President, Yoon Dong-sup, and the Dean of the Graduate School, Kim Hyun-chul.

According to the university, the award acknowledges President Mahama’s distinguished role in national transformation, economic development and his engagement with the global academic community.

ALSO READ: McDan Aviation accuses GACL of breaching court injunction in ‘midnight operation’ at Airport

In his acceptance remarks, President Mahama expressed appreciation to the government and people of Korea for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

Advertisement

“I thank the government and people of Korea for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation during this visit. I also thank the Board of Trustees, President Yoon, the faculty, staff and students of Yonsei University for this memorable occasion,” he said, adding in Korean, “Gamsahamnida.”

ALSO READ: FDA threatens legal action against vendors using plastic to fry plantain chips

President Mahama noted that he was accepting the honour on behalf of the people of Ghana, describing the recognition as a reflection of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

“This honour you have bestowed on me today is one I accept on behalf of all the people of Ghana, as a symbol of the deep respect, mutual relations and admiration that exist between our two countries,” he stated.

Advertisement

He also expressed optimism about the future of Ghana-Korea relations and called on the international community to prioritise peace and cooperation.

ALSO READ: Ghana officially opens applications for cannabis licensing – Here’s how to apply

“May the friendship between Ghana and Korea continue to grow deeper and stronger. May we all commit ourselves to choosing peace over conflict, cooperation over confrontation, and hope over despair,” President Mahama said.

Advertisement

Addressing students of the university, the Ghanaian leader encouraged young people to pursue excellence and leadership while upholding truth and integrity.

The honorary doctorate adds to a number of international recognitions received by President Mahama for his leadership and contributions to governance and development. Yonsei University, founded in 1885, is one of South Korea’s leading institutions and regularly honours global leaders and scholars whose work has had a significant impact on society.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
FIFA approves new rules to make games faster ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Sports
13.03.2026
FIFA approves new rules to make games faster ahead of the 2026 World Cup
IWD 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at IndigoHomes
News
13.03.2026
IWD 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Anne Murungi, Commercial Director at IndigoHomes
Woman declared brain dead wakes up when ambulance transporting her hits pothole
News
13.03.2026
Woman declared brain dead wakes up when ambulance transporting her hits pothole
Antoine Semenyo
Sports
13.03.2026
Semenyo wins Premier League player of the Month Award for February
FULL LIST: All 21 African Countries Granted Visa-Free Access to Uganda
News
13.03.2026
FULL LIST: All 21 African Countries Granted Visa-Free Access to Uganda
Ghana cedi now supported for buying and selling 100+ cryptocurrencies
News
13.03.2026
Ghana cedi now supported for buying and selling 100+ cryptocurrencies