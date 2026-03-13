Yonsei University honours President Mahama with honorary PhD in public administration

President John Dramani Mahama receives an Honorary PhD in Public Administration from Yonsei University in South Korea in recognition of his contributions to governance, national development and global engagement.

President John Dramani Mahama has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration by Yonsei University in Seoul, Republic of Korea, in recognition of his contributions to national development and public leadership.

The honorary degree was conferred on 13 March 2026 during a formal ceremony presided over by the university’s President, Yoon Dong-sup, and the Dean of the Graduate School, Kim Hyun-chul.

According to the university, the award acknowledges President Mahama’s distinguished role in national transformation, economic development and his engagement with the global academic community.

In his acceptance remarks, President Mahama expressed appreciation to the government and people of Korea for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

“I thank the government and people of Korea for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation during this visit. I also thank the Board of Trustees, President Yoon, the faculty, staff and students of Yonsei University for this memorable occasion,” he said, adding in Korean, “Gamsahamnida.”

President Mahama noted that he was accepting the honour on behalf of the people of Ghana, describing the recognition as a reflection of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

“This honour you have bestowed on me today is one I accept on behalf of all the people of Ghana, as a symbol of the deep respect, mutual relations and admiration that exist between our two countries,” he stated.

He also expressed optimism about the future of Ghana-Korea relations and called on the international community to prioritise peace and cooperation.

“May the friendship between Ghana and Korea continue to grow deeper and stronger. May we all commit ourselves to choosing peace over conflict, cooperation over confrontation, and hope over despair,” President Mahama said.

Addressing students of the university, the Ghanaian leader encouraged young people to pursue excellence and leadership while upholding truth and integrity.