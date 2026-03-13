FIFA approves new rules to make games faster ahead of the 2026 World Cup

FIFA has reportedly approved a series of rule changes designed to speed up matches and reduce time-wasting, with the new regulations set to take effect at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled for June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The adjustments target key areas of the game, including substitutions, restarts, injury treatment, and the expanded use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Stricter Substitution Rules

Under the revised guidelines, players being substituted must leave the pitch within 10 seconds. If they fail to do so, their replacement will be required to wait one minute before entering the game. The measure aims to discourage deliberate delays during substitutions.

Faster Restarts

Teams will now have five seconds to complete throw-ins and goal kicks. If the time limit is exceeded, possession will automatically be awarded to the opposing team. FIFA says the change is intended to keep the tempo of matches high and minimise unnecessary stoppages.

Injury Treatment Regulations

Players who receive medical attention on the field will be required to leave the pitch and may only return one minute after play resumes. The rule is designed to reduce extended stoppages and limit time-wasting through lengthy on-field treatment.

Expanded VAR Authority

VAR

The VAR system will also receive enhanced powers. Officials will now be permitted to review second yellow card incidents and corner kick decisions in cases of clear errors. The update is expected to improve decision-making accuracy in crucial match situations.

Historic 2026 World Cup Tournament Changes

The 2026 edition will be the 23rd FIFA World Cup and will introduce significant structural changes. For the first time, the tournament will be hosted jointly by three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Matches will take place across 16 cities — 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. Mexico will become the first nation to host or co-host the men’s World Cup three times, following tournaments in 1970 and 1986. The United States last hosted in 1994, while Canada will stage the men’s competition for the first time.

The tournament will also expand from 32 to 48 teams, making it the largest World Cup in history. The United 2026 bid secured hosting rights after defeating Morocco in the final vote at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow.

The competition will return to the traditional Northern Hemisphere summer schedule after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which was held in November and December.

Several nations are expected to make their debut, including the Cape Verde national football team, the Curaçao national football team, the Jordan national football team and the Uzbekistan national football team.

Defending champions Argentina's national football team will enter the tournament aiming to retain the title they won in 2022.