KNUST research links kidney and liver diseases to popular 'sukudai drink', national security investigates

National Security have launched a special operation to remove a dangerous drink known as Madara Sukudai from the streets of Kumasi after scientists warned it poses serious health risks.

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The drink, often promoted as a “heart cleanser,” is popular among some young people and is commonly sold in Zongo communities and around mechanic shops. It is usually sold secretly by some Nigerian nationals and sometimes by Ghanaians.

However, research by the Department of Pharmacology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has revealed that the herbal concoction contains toxic chemicals that can harm the human body.

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Dangerous Chemicals Found

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Scientists discovered that Sukudai contains acetone, zinc chloride and ethanol. Acetone is commonly used in products such as nail polish remover and paint thinner, while zinc chloride is a highly corrosive chemical used in wood treatment and batteries. Ethanol is a type of alcohol that is believed to act as the base of the mixture.

According to the Head of the Department of Pharmacology at KNUST, Cynthia Amaning Danquah, the drink is extremely dangerous. She explained that laboratory tests conducted on rats showed alarming results.

Researchers gave different doses of the drink to several rats, but all of them died within 24 hours. Professor Danquah added that the substance was so strong that it even melted plastic laboratory containers, raising further concerns about its safety.

She warned that drinking such a mixture can cause severe stomach irritation and serious damage to vital organs such as the liver and kidneys.

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The university is expected to conduct further tests to better understand the long-term effects of the drink. In the meantime, scientists are advising the public not to consume Sukudai because of the risks it poses to human health.

National Security Steps In

Following the findings, officers from National Security carried out an operation in Kumasi and arrested a trader believed to be supplying chemicals used to produce the drink. The suspect was picked up in the Aboabo area after weeks of surveillance.

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Ashanti Regional Deputy Security Coordinator Njeh Abdallah Umar said the drink has become a serious public health concern. He noted that while many people consume the drink believing it cleanses the heart, those who sell it often refuse to drink it themselves.

Authorities say the drink has been circulating in some communities for many years, and they are now working with other security agencies to eliminate it from the streets.

Doctors Raise Health Concerns

Medical experts are also worried about the health effects of the drink. A consultant nephrologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Elliot Koranteng Tannor, warned that chemicals such as acetone and zinc chloride should never be consumed.

He explained that the burning sensation people feel after drinking Sukudai may be what they mistakenly interpret as the drink “cleansing the chest”. However, he cautioned that the chemicals could seriously damage the stomach and other internal organs.

Professor Tannor also said doctors have been seeing some unexplained kidney problems in patients and suspect that drinks like Sukudai could be contributing to the issue.

Public Advised to Avoid the Drink

Authorities say investigations into the drink will continue, but they are urging the public to stay away from Sukudai immediately. Security agencies in the Ashanti Region are also working with other institutions to stop the production and sale of the drink across Ghana.

Health experts warn that consuming such chemical mixtures can have life-threatening consequences, and they encourage people to avoid unverified herbal products.

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