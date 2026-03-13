FULL LIST: All 21 African Countries Granted Visa-Free Access to Uganda

Uganda has introduced visa-free entry for nationals from several countries, including 21 African nations, in a move aimed at boosting tourism, trade, and regional cooperation.

The government of Uganda has introduced a new visa policy that allows citizens from 40 countries to enter the country without first applying for a visa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the new arrangement, travellers from the selected countries can visit Uganda and remain in the country for up to three months for tourism or business purposes without going through the usual visa application process.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale claims he can fill the O2 Arena with or without support

Officials say the measure is designed to simplify travel, promote tourism, and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between Uganda and partner nations.

In a statement shared on social media, the Ugandan government said the policy reflects its commitment to strengthening cross-border relations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government said;

This decision is intended to facilitate travel and demonstrates Uganda’s continued commitment to promoting regional cooperation, tourism, trade, and people-to-people connections

Full List: African Countries With Visa-Free Access to Uganda

Nationals from the following 21 African countries can now enter Uganda without a visa:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya

Tanzania

Rwanda

Uganda

Burundi

South Sudan

Seychelles

Mauritius

Mozambique

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Malawi

Botswana

Lesotho

Madagascar

Comoros

Eritrea

Gambia

Sierra Leone

Ghana

Eswatini

Travellers from these countries must still present a valid passport and other travel documents when arriving in Uganda.

Other Countries Included in the Visa-Free Policy

In addition to the African nations listed above, several countries outside Africa are also eligible for visa-free travel to Uganda. These include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ireland

Jamaica

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Cyprus

Fiji

Grenada

Malaysia

Malta

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

United Arab Emirates

Vanuatu

Hong Kong

READ MORE: Highlife Veteran Sloopy Mike accuses Kuami Eugene of sampling his song without his consent

However, travellers from the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom are not included in the visa-free arrangement and must still apply for visas before travelling to Uganda.

Uganda has also updated rules regarding diplomatic and official passport holders. Nationals from several countries can now enter Uganda without visas when travelling on diplomatic passports.

These countries include:

Algeria

Cuba

Egypt

Ethiopia

India

Iran

Russia

Senegal

South Africa

Turkey

Venezuela

Vietnam

ALSO READ : Shatta Wale demands apology from EOCO boss, says stolen car saga cost him business deals

Ugandan officials say the policy is intended to encourage high-level diplomatic engagement and cooperation between Uganda and these countries.

Overall, the visa-free entry policy is expected to make travel to Uganda easier, while also strengthening the country’s position as a destination for tourism, investment, and regional integration.

Advertisement