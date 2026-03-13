Age verification required
FULL LIST: All 21 African Countries Granted Visa-Free Access to Uganda
The government of Uganda has introduced a new visa policy that allows citizens from 40 countries to enter the country without first applying for a visa.
Under the new arrangement, travellers from the selected countries can visit Uganda and remain in the country for up to three months for tourism or business purposes without going through the usual visa application process.
Officials say the measure is designed to simplify travel, promote tourism, and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between Uganda and partner nations.
In a statement shared on social media, the Ugandan government said the policy reflects its commitment to strengthening cross-border relations.
The government said;
This decision is intended to facilitate travel and demonstrates Uganda’s continued commitment to promoting regional cooperation, tourism, trade, and people-to-people connections
Full List: African Countries With Visa-Free Access to Uganda
Nationals from the following 21 African countries can now enter Uganda without a visa:
Kenya
Tanzania
Rwanda
Uganda
Burundi
South Sudan
Seychelles
Mauritius
Mozambique
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Malawi
Botswana
Lesotho
Madagascar
Comoros
Eritrea
Gambia
Sierra Leone
Ghana
Eswatini
Travellers from these countries must still present a valid passport and other travel documents when arriving in Uganda.
Other Countries Included in the Visa-Free Policy
In addition to the African nations listed above, several countries outside Africa are also eligible for visa-free travel to Uganda. These include:
Ireland
Jamaica
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
Belize
Cyprus
Fiji
Grenada
Malaysia
Malta
Singapore
Solomon Islands
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
United Arab Emirates
Vanuatu
Hong Kong
However, travellers from the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom are not included in the visa-free arrangement and must still apply for visas before travelling to Uganda.
Uganda has also updated rules regarding diplomatic and official passport holders. Nationals from several countries can now enter Uganda without visas when travelling on diplomatic passports.
These countries include:
Algeria
Cuba
Egypt
Ethiopia
India
Iran
Russia
Senegal
South Africa
Turkey
Venezuela
Vietnam
Ugandan officials say the policy is intended to encourage high-level diplomatic engagement and cooperation between Uganda and these countries.
Overall, the visa-free entry policy is expected to make travel to Uganda easier, while also strengthening the country’s position as a destination for tourism, investment, and regional integration.
