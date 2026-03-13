Daddy Lumba’s family must pacify the Gods – Ga Dangme leaders say

Daddy Lumba’s alleged burial at his East Legon residence has drawn concern from Ga traditional authorities, who say the family may need to perform rites to appease the deities of the land.

Traditional leaders within the Ga State have called on the family of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba to perform rituals to appease the gods following reports that the musician was buried at his private residence in East Legon.

The call was made by Jesse Ankrah, a representative of the office of Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, who explained that such a burial arrangement could conflict with Ga-Dangme customs.

The concerns from Ga traditional authorities follow widespread rumours suggesting that the late Aben Wo Ha hitmaker was laid to rest at his residence rather than in a designated cemetery.

The issue gained further attention after Abusuapanin Tupac, a family representative, spoke in an interview with Ezra TV on 26 February 2026.

During the interview, he reportedly confirmed earlier claims made by media personality Afia Schwarzenegger that the legendary musician had been buried at his home in East Legon in accordance with his final wishes.

Following the circulating reports, the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse issued a letter dated 10 March 2026, which later surfaced on social media.

The letter summoned Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before the Ga spiritual authority on 13 March 2026 to provide clarification regarding the alleged burial arrangements.

According to the document, the reports had generated concern among sections of the Ga-Dangme community, prompting traditional authorities to request an explanation in line with customary protocols.

However, on the scheduled date, the family representative reportedly failed to appear before the traditional leaders.

Speaking on the matter, Reverend Ankrah stated that Ga customs do not permit the burial of the deceased within residential communities.

He explained;

In Ga tradition, the dead are not buried among the living. Such an act is considered improper and goes against our customs

He further noted that the presence of human remains near sacred traditional sites could be viewed as spiritually inappropriate.

He said;

It is regarded as unclean for human remains to be placed close to areas associated with our deities. When such an act occurs, the family involved must perform rituals to appease not only the land but also the traditional authorities and the spiritual forces that govern the territory where the burial took place

Beyond the spiritual dimension, Reverend Ankrah also highlighted potential environmental and public health concerns associated with burying bodies in residential areas.

He added that traditional leaders had also heard reports suggesting that the family head involved in the matter might have been removed from his position. Nevertheless, he stressed that the family should still have sent a representative to respond to the summons.

Reverend Ankrah indicated that the traditional authorities intend to invite the family again to provide clarification.

He stated;

We will extend another invitation to the family. Whether they currently have a recognised family head or not, they must appear before us

He added that even if the body were eventually exhumed, the family would still be required to perform the necessary rites.

He said;

Even if the body is removed from the land, the family will still have to pacify the deities of the community and answer the questions we intend to put before them

The traditional leaders are expected to determine the next course of action once the family appears before them.

