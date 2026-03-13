Age verification required
Ghana cedi now supported for buying and selling 100+ cryptocurrencies
The Ghanaian cedi (GHS) has been added as a supported fiat currency on the Blockchain.com app, allowing users in Ghana to buy, sell and swap more than 100 cryptocurrencies directly using the local currency.
The move is part of the company’s expansion into Ghana and is expected to make cryptocurrency trading easier for local users by removing the need to first convert money into foreign currencies such as the US dollar before purchasing digital assets.
With the integration, users in Ghana can deposit cedis through mobile money and trade digital assets on the platform. The system requires users to link a Ghanaian mobile number and confirm transactions through their mobile money account, with deposits starting from around GHS50.
Industry experts say local-currency support is becoming increasingly important for cryptocurrency platforms operating in Africa, where mobile money and local payment systems dominate financial transactions.
Ghana is considered one of the more active cryptocurrency markets in sub-Saharan Africa, with growing numbers of people using digital assets for payments, trading and investment.
The development comes as Ghana strengthens regulation of the country’s digital asset industry.In 2025, Parliament passed the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act (Act 1154), creating a legal framework for companies that offer cryptocurrency and other digital asset services.
The law requires such firms to be licensed or registered with regulators such as the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As part of the implementation of the new law, the SEC has also introduced a regulatory sandbox to allow selected companies to test virtual asset products and services under regulatory supervision before receiving full licences.
Authorities say the sandbox is designed to support financial innovation while protecting investors and ensuring compliance with anti-money-laundering and financial stability rules.
Separately, the Bank of Ghana has admitted several fintech firms into its own regulatory sandbox programme to test digital asset services for a one-year period under close oversight from regulators.
The addition of the Ghana cedi to major crypto platforms could accelerate the use of digital assets in the country by making transactions simpler and cheaper.
