Semenyo wins Premier League player of the Month Award for February

Antoine Semenyo has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for February, marking a major milestone in his career following his January move to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghana international enjoyed a standout month, registering three goals and one assist in five Premier League appearances.

During February, he scored against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Leeds United, delivering consistent performances that significantly contributed to City’s campaign.

Reacting to the honour, Semenyo described the award as a special achievement in his debut season at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a brilliant moment for me. To win the Premier League Player of the Month award so soon after joining City is something I’ll never forget,” he said via Manchester City’s official website.

He added that his focus remains on improving further and helping the team achieve success during the crucial final stages of the season.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Semenyo has made an immediate impact, demonstrating versatility across multiple attacking roles, including both wings, central forward positions, and midfield. His adaptability has strengthened Manchester City’s depth and tactical flexibility.

The award is particularly significant as Semenyo becomes the first Manchester City player outside of Erling Haaland to win the monthly prize since Raheem Sterling in December 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haaland has previously dominated the accolade, winning it four times, most recently in September this season.

Semenyo’s achievement also places him among an exclusive group of Ghanaian players to win the award. He joins former winners Tony Yeboah, who claimed it twice in 1995 while at Leeds United, and Andre Ayew, who won it in 2015 during his time at Swansea City.

The recognition underscores Semenyo’s rapid rise in English football and highlights his growing influence at Manchester City as the club continues to compete for major honours domestically and in Europe.

Advertisement