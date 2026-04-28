Ghanaian innovator builds ‘dumsor app’ to track power outages as disruptions increase
Ghanaian designer Kwabena has developed Dumsor Tracker, an app to help users monitor and plan around ongoing power outages.
The innovation comes amid worsening electricity disruptions caused by ECG upgrades and a fire at the GRIDCo substation in Akosombo.
The app allows users to check outage schedules, receive alerts, and share real-time updates within their communities.
A Ghanaian product and visual designer, Kwabena, has developed a digital solution aimed at helping citizens navigate the country’s ongoing power outages, commonly referred to as dumsor.
In recent weeks, households and businesses across Ghana have faced persistent electricity disruptions. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had earlier announced a nationwide transformer replacement and upgrade exercise, warning that the work would temporarily affect power supply in several communities.
The situation, however, worsened following a fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company substation in Akosombo in the Eastern Region on Thursday, 23 April 2026. The incident disrupted power generation and contributed to widespread outages after operations at the Akosombo facility were affected.
As frustrations mounted, sections of the public and some institutions called on the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to publish a load-shedding timetable. However, the Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, rejected the proposal, maintaining that the outages were not part of a planned schedule.
Amid the uncertainty, Kwabena introduced an application designed to help users better manage the situation. The platform, known as Dumsor Tracker, allows individuals to search for their location to view estimated outage periods, receive advance notifications, and share real-time updates within their communities.
The app also enables users to integrate outage schedules with their personal calendars and receive alerts up to an hour before a disruption occurs.
Kwabena’s innovation has been welcomed by many as a practical response to an ongoing national challenge, offering a level of predictability at a time when power supply remains inconsistent.
chale, you people are quick! @kwabenaess built a dumsor tracker. https://t.co/Xh0sFhe0Lq— yaw saliba. (@oneman1000_) April 28, 2026
you can sync the schedule with your calendar and receive alerts of outages an hour before it happens. it’s very cool and thoughful! 😂
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