Advertisement

All suspects involved in alleged murder of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law still in custody, Police confirm

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:08 - 28 April 2026
Police have debunked reports that murder suspects escaped custody, confirming they remain in prison and warning against the spread of false information.
Advertisement

  • The Ghana Police Service has denied reports that suspects in a high-profile murder case escaped, calling the claims false and misleading.

  • The suspects: Kojo Amponsah, Emmanuel Appiah, and Tanko Bashiru, remain in custody at Tarkwa Local Prison and are due in court on May 7, 2026.

  • Police have warned against spreading false information, stating offenders risk arrest and prosecution under Ghanaian law.

Advertisement

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that suspects in murder case of Andrews Amankwah have escaped from custody, describing the claims as false and misleading.

READ ALSO: Ghana rejects health deal with US over concerns about sharing sensitive data

In a statement issued on April 27, authorities said the reports suggesting that the accused persons linked to the murder of Andrews Amankwah had fled lawful custody should be disregarded.

“The Command wishes to categorically deny a false publication, alleging that the accused persons have escaped from lawful custody,” the statement said.
Advertisement

The police stressed that the suspects: Kojo Amponsah, Emmanuel Appiah, and Tanko Bashiru, remain in custody and have been remanded by a court.

According to the statement, the 3 individuals are currently being held at the Tarkwa Local Prison and are expected to reappear before court on May 7, 2026.

READ ALSO: Abu Trica to be released on GH¢30m bail after 4 months in police custody

To address public concerns, a team from the regional command visited the prison facility on April 27 and confirmed that all suspects were still in custody.

“A team from the Regional Command can confirm that they are all in custody,” the statement added.
Advertisement

The suspects were arrested in February 2026 through intelligence-led operations in Kumasi. Police say they were picked up from various hideouts in connection with the murder of Andrews Amankwah at Owhim Tigo Junction, as well as a series of suspected car theft cases reported in Tarkwa and surrounding areas.

The case has drawn public attention due to its links to C.E.O of Ghana Gold Board ,Sammy Gyamfi and the alleged involvement of the suspects in multiple criminal activities.

READ ALSO: South Africa’s Ministry of Police orders arrest and prosecution of citizens attacking Ghanaians

The police have cautioned the public against spreading unverified information, warning that such actions could create panic and undermine confidence in law enforcement.

Advertisement

“The Command wishes to caution persons who create and circulate false news, that they may be liable to arrest and prosecution under the laws of Ghana,” the statement said.

Authorities say investigations into the murder and related cases are ongoing, with the suspects expected to face further legal proceedings in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment
Lifestyle
28.04.2026
10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment
Ghanaian innovator builds ‘dumsor app’ to track power outages as disruptions increase
News
28.04.2026
Ghanaian innovator builds ‘dumsor app’ to track power outages as disruptions increase
10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores
Lifestyle
28.04.2026
10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores
I am ready to settle my ex- wife - RNAQ
Entertainment
28.04.2026
I am ready to settle my ex- wife - RNAQ
Unemployment rate
Lifestyle
28.04.2026
10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana
All suspects involved in alleged murder of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law still in custody, Police confirm
News
28.04.2026
All suspects involved in alleged murder of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law still in custody, Police confirm