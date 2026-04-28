All suspects involved in alleged murder of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law still in custody, Police confirm

Police have debunked reports that murder suspects escaped custody, confirming they remain in prison and warning against the spread of false information.

The Ghana Police Service has denied reports that suspects in a high-profile murder case escaped, calling the claims false and misleading.

The suspects: Kojo Amponsah, Emmanuel Appiah, and Tanko Bashiru, remain in custody at Tarkwa Local Prison and are due in court on May 7, 2026.

Police have warned against spreading false information, stating offenders risk arrest and prosecution under Ghanaian law.

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The Ghana Police Service has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that suspects in murder case of Andrews Amankwah have escaped from custody, describing the claims as false and misleading.

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In a statement issued on April 27, authorities said the reports suggesting that the accused persons linked to the murder of Andrews Amankwah had fled lawful custody should be disregarded.

“The Command wishes to categorically deny a false publication, alleging that the accused persons have escaped from lawful custody,” the statement said.

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The police stressed that the suspects: Kojo Amponsah, Emmanuel Appiah, and Tanko Bashiru, remain in custody and have been remanded by a court.

According to the statement, the 3 individuals are currently being held at the Tarkwa Local Prison and are expected to reappear before court on May 7, 2026.

To address public concerns, a team from the regional command visited the prison facility on April 27 and confirmed that all suspects were still in custody.

“A team from the Regional Command can confirm that they are all in custody,” the statement added.

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The suspects were arrested in February 2026 through intelligence-led operations in Kumasi. Police say they were picked up from various hideouts in connection with the murder of Andrews Amankwah at Owhim Tigo Junction, as well as a series of suspected car theft cases reported in Tarkwa and surrounding areas.

The case has drawn public attention due to its links to C.E.O of Ghana Gold Board ,Sammy Gyamfi and the alleged involvement of the suspects in multiple criminal activities.

The police have cautioned the public against spreading unverified information, warning that such actions could create panic and undermine confidence in law enforcement.

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“The Command wishes to caution persons who create and circulate false news, that they may be liable to arrest and prosecution under the laws of Ghana,” the statement said.