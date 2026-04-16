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26-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:17 - 16 April 2026
Ebenezer Frimpong arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle
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The Ghana Police Service in Nkawie, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to steal an armoured police vehicle.

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The suspect, Ebenezer Frimpong, was apprehended after a dramatic chase involving a seven-member SWAT team along the Abuakwa–Kumasi stretch.

According to a police situational report, the incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

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A service driver, Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), was transporting the armoured vehicle, with registration number GP 1131, from Nkawie to the Regional Police Workshop in Kumasi for servicing.

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Police reports indicate that upon reaching an area near Nkawie Market, the officer briefly parked the vehicle to buy medication from a nearby pharmacy, leaving the engine running.

Frimpong, who was reportedly passing by at the time, allegedly seized the opportunity, entered the vehicle, and drove off, leaving the officer and bystanders in shock.

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An alarm was immediately raised, prompting a swift response from the Ashanti Regional Command. A SWAT patrol team, led by Inspector Benjamin Nartey and comprising seven tactical officers, was deployed to intercept the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes, ended at Mim, near Abuakwa, where the suspect was arrested.

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Ebenezer Frimpong arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle
Ebenezer Frimpong arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

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The armoured vehicle has since been secured as evidence, while Frimpong remains in custody at the Abuakwa District Police Command. He has subsequently been transferred to the Ashanti Regional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations.

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