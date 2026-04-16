26-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

The Ghana Police Service in Nkawie, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to steal an armoured police vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect, Ebenezer Frimpong, was apprehended after a dramatic chase involving a seven-member SWAT team along the Abuakwa–Kumasi stretch.

According to a police situational report, the incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

MUST READ: Joseph Paintsil reveals shocking reason Otto Addo dropped him from Black Stars 2022 World Cup squad

A service driver, Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), was transporting the armoured vehicle, with registration number GP 1131, from Nkawie to the Regional Police Workshop in Kumasi for servicing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police reports indicate that upon reaching an area near Nkawie Market, the officer briefly parked the vehicle to buy medication from a nearby pharmacy, leaving the engine running.

Frimpong, who was reportedly passing by at the time, allegedly seized the opportunity, entered the vehicle, and drove off, leaving the officer and bystanders in shock.

An alarm was immediately raised, prompting a swift response from the Ashanti Regional Command. A SWAT patrol team, led by Inspector Benjamin Nartey and comprising seven tactical officers, was deployed to intercept the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes, ended at Mim, near Abuakwa, where the suspect was arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ebenezer Frimpong arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

READ MORE: Ghanaian man gets 16 years jail term for killing deaf woman in UK