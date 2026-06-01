Carlos Queiroz dismisses external influence claims over Black Stars squad selection

Carlos Queiroz denies any external influence on Black Stars squad selection.

He made the comments ahead of Ghana’s friendly against Wales.

The coach insists he alone controls player selection for the national team.

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has dismissed suggestions that external forces influence his player selection decisions for the Black Stars, reinforcing his full authority over squad choices.

The Portuguese tactician addressed the issue with humour and confidence during a media interaction ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Wales, a match that forms part of the team’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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When asked whether individuals outside the technical team had any influence on his squad selection, Queiroz appeared amused before delivering a pointed and light-hearted response.

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“Look at me nicely, look at me nicely again, and you are going to have the answer to your question,” he said with a grin.

"Do you see my answer? You don’t see me smiling? That's my answer to you.”

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His response sparked laughter among journalists and officials present but also reinforced his stance that he alone is responsible for selecting players for the national team.

The topic of external interference in Black Stars call-ups has been a long-standing debate among Ghanaian football fans, with recurring concerns about whether coaches operate with full autonomy.

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However, Queiroz’s remarks make it clear that he does not entertain such claims and maintains complete control over Ghana’s squad selection process as the team builds towards the 2026 World Cup.