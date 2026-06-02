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Winner of Betano “Ghana’s Next Millionaire” Promotion Takes Home GHS 1,000,000

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Pulse Mix 15:40 - 02 June 2026
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At a cheque handing over today in Accra, MAXIMUS ALEXANDER MILL, a resident of Tema, was announced as the lucky winner of the grand prize
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ACCRA, GHANA – May 28, 2026 – Betano Ghana, the premium online sports betting and gaming brand of Kaizen Gaming, has announced the winner of its landmark “Ghana’s Next Millionaire – This Is Your Chance!” promotion. At a cheque handing over today in Accra, MAXIMUS ALEXANDER MILL, a resident of Tema, was announced as the lucky winner of the grand prize of GHS 1,000,000 (One Million Ghana Cedis) and presented with a cheque.

Speaking at the handing over, the Marketing Manager for Betano Ghana, George Bright-Abu said, “Ghana has given Betano an incredibly warm welcome, and today we are proud to give something extraordinary back. The ‘Ghana’s Next Millionaire’ promotion was our way of celebrating Ghana and its passionate sports fans. We congratulate our winner and look forward to continuing to deliver world-class gaming experiences to Ghanaians.”

MAXIMUS ALEXANDER MILL said, “I saw the ad on Instagram. It said ‘Ghana’s Next Millionaire,’ so I just pre-registered with my details. Now I’m speaking like a millionaire. It’s a good feeling. I can only thank God and be happy!”

The promotion, which launched in November 2025, attracted thousands of eligible participants across the country who pre-registered, completed their sign-up, and made qualifying deposits on the Betano Ghana platform.

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Participants had the opportunity to earn additional raffle entries by referring friends, with each successful referral adding an extra entry, up to ten additional entries per participant.

About Betano and Kaizen Gaming

Betano is the premium online sports betting and gaming brand of Kaizen Gaming, one of the world’s largest GameTech companies, with an established presence across 19 markets in Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Betano sponsors top international football competitions including the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, CONMEBOL Copa América, and the UEFA EURO, and counts two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo as its Global Ambassador.

Beyond gaming, Betano is committed to Responsible Gaming, Integrity, and Community Support through the Kaizen Foundation, leading initiatives that promote inclusion, education, healthcare, and mental well-being. 

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