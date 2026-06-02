Nana Agradaa responds to defamation suit over alleged bribery claims (VIDEO)

Photos of Founder and Lead Preacher of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa

Photos of Founder and Lead Preacher of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has spoken publicly for the first time about a defamation lawsuit filed against her by PeaceWorkGhana, dismissing the allegations and expressing confidence that the case will not succeed.

Nana Agradaa has rejected allegations made by PeaceWorkGhana and dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against her over alleged bribery claims.

The NGO accuses Agradaa of falsely claiming it received money purportedly meant for former IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

Agradaa insists there is no evidence against her, claims the lawsuit is motivated by jealousy, and says she is leaving the matter in the hands of her lawyers.

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The legal dispute follows claims made by representatives of the NGO, who recently explained their involvement in a long-running matter concerning Sarah Gold, a woman who alleges that valuables belonging to her family were never returned after being taken to Agradaa's church for spiritual intervention.

In videos circulated on social media on 1 June 2026, officials from PeaceWorkGhana alleged that Agradaa had made false claims suggesting that the organisation had received money from her, purportedly intended for former Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.

The NGO subsequently initiated legal action, arguing that the allegations were defamatory and damaging to its reputation.

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Responding in a separate video that has also gained traction online, Agradaa rejected the accusations and challenged her accusers to provide evidence to support their claims.

He said;

You took me to court in August 2024, yet you are still making allegations against me in videos. Do you have any evidence? I will leave that matter for my lawyers to handle. But why are you now circulating this story on social media after all this time?

The founder of Heaven Way Champions Church further suggested that the lawsuit was motivated by personal resentment rather than genuine grievances.

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She added;

Where God is taking me, you cannot stop me. You made a big mistake by sending me to Nsawam Prison, and that is why you cannot stand to see me progress. No weapon formed against me shall prosper

Agradaa also maintained that the case lacks merit and expressed confidence that the courts would ultimately rule in her favour.

The latest legal battle adds another chapter to the televangelist's ongoing public controversies, which have frequently drawn significant media attention and sparked debate across social media platforms.

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