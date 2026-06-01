Businesswoman drags Nana Agradaa to Accra High Court over alleged defamation

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa is facing a new legal challenge after a businesswoman and NGO operator initiated a defamation lawsuit against her at the Accra High Court.

A businesswoman has filed a defamation lawsuit against Nana Agradaa, accusing the televangelist of falsely claiming she demanded a bribe.

The plaintiff alleges that Agradaa has failed to appear in court since the case was filed in 2024, despite being served with legal documents.

The lawsuit is reportedly linked to allegations made by Sarah Gold, who previously accused Agradaa of withholding family gold brought to her church for spiritual blessings.

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The plaintiff disclosed the development in a video shared by SF Media on TikTok on 1 June 2026, alleging that the founder of Heaven Way Champions Church made defamatory remarks by accusing her of demanding a bribe.

According to the woman, the case was filed in 2024, but she claims Nana Agradaa has repeatedly failed to appear before the court despite being duly served with legal documents.

Speaking outside the court premises, she stated that the presiding judge had decided to proceed with the matter and had reportedly directed the televangelist to appear before the court or risk a judgement being entered in her absence.

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@ghbrain_ Live from the Accra High Court: A woman broke down in tears in court, alleging that Evangelist Agradaa took her gold under the pretense of blessing it. According to the woman, Agradaa’s bodyguards later assaulted her. Seeking justice, she followed the case to court — but claims she was threatened with arrest by Asiamah. ♬ original sound - GHBRAIN

The businesswoman said;

I filed the case in 2024, but she has not appeared in court despite being served. The judge has now decided to proceed with the matter

The latest legal dispute is reportedly linked to the widely publicised case involving a woman identified as Sarah Gold, who previously accused Nana Agradaa of taking possession of family gold that had allegedly been brought to her church for spiritual blessings.

According to reports, Sarah Gold alleged that the valuables were never returned after being handed over to the preacher. She further claimed that when she later attempted to retrieve the gold, she and her child were subjected to mistreatment by individuals associated with the church.

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The allegations gained significant public attention in July 2025 when Sarah Gold confronted Nana Agradaa and members of her family at the Accra High Court.

At the time, Agradaa had been transported from the Nsawam Female Prison in connection with separate legal proceedings. During the court appearance, Sarah Gold became emotional as she publicly accused the televangelist of depriving her of what she described as a family inheritance.

She alleged that the gold had been entrusted to Agradaa for prayers and spiritual intervention but was never returned. Sarah Gold also claimed that she and her child were forcibly removed from the church premises after making efforts to reclaim the valuables.

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The emergence of the new lawsuit has generated fresh discussion on social media, with supporters and critics of Nana Agradaa closely monitoring developments in the case.