Fuel prices go up as major OMCs announce June rates, see latest prices

Major OMCs in Ghana, including GOIL, Shell, Star Oil, and TotalEnergies, have increased fuel prices for the first pricing window of June amid rising global petroleum costs and cedi depreciation.

Several Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Ghana have started increasing fuel prices at the pumps as the first pricing window of June takes effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest adjustments come amid rising prices of petroleum products on the international market and the recent weakening of the cedi against major foreign currencies, which continue to affect fuel import costs.

Among the first companies to revise prices is Star Oil, which has increased the price of petrol from GH¢14.60 per litre in the second pricing window of May to GH¢15.20 per litre. This represents a 60-pesewa increase, equivalent to 4.1%.

READ ALSO: Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star Oil’s Ron 95 fuel has also gone up from GH¢15.49 to GH¢15.77 per litre, marking a rise of 28 pesewas.

However, diesel prices at Star Oil remain unchanged at GH¢15.81 per litre.

At GOIL stations, petrol is now selling at GH¢15.20 per litre, compared to GH¢14.60 recorded on May 29. This also reflects an increase of 60 pesewas or 4.1%.

Unlike petrol, GOIL’s Diesel XP has seen a slight reduction, dropping from GH¢16.66 per litre to GH¢16.50 per litre, representing a decrease of about 1%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Checks by Citi News at Shell and TotalEnergies filling stations on Monday morning showed petrol prices increasing to GH¢15.60 per litre.

At Shell, petrol has moved from GH¢14.99 per litre to GH¢15.60 per litre, reflecting a 61-pesewa rise. Diesel prices, however, remain unchanged at GH¢16.99 per litre.

TotalEnergies has also revised its petrol price upward from GH¢14.99 to GH¢15.60 per litre. Diesel prices at its stations have increased slightly from GH¢16.95 to GH¢16.99 per litre.

The changes follow movements in the global petroleum market, where refined fuel prices have increased in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The depreciation of the cedi has also added pressure on import costs, forcing marketers to adjust pump prices. More OMCs are expected to announce new fuel prices in the coming days as the June pricing window continues.