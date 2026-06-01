Queen Liz unpacks one of religion’s biggest questions: Who is Jesus?

Elizabeth Essuman and her Guests this week on ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ bring clarity to the Jesus Christ of the Bible and that spoken about in the Quran

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The subject of Jesus over the years have and will continue to be one that will forever linger with us, from who he was, his teachings, and so much more; thus, while both the Bible and the Quran honor Him, they present fundamentally different figures regarding His nature, mission, and ultimate identity. Yes, both texts agree that Jesus was born of a virgin and was conceived by the word of God. Both record that He performed significant miracles, such as healing the sick and raising the dead by God's power. In the Quran, it honors Jesus as the Messiah, the Word of God, and a major prophet — yet one may ask, “then why the debate?”

Enter this episode of ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, and her guests — Pastor Dominic and Zack who is an Islamic apologist — as they toddle through a thought-provoking and insightful discourse tightly held by beliefs and assumptions.

Pastor Dominic shares the view that Jesus described in the Bible cannot be the same as the Isa presented in the Quran. He points out that Islam borrowed elements from various religious and cultural traditions, including Judaism, Christianity, Arab paganism, and Sabian beliefs, leading to major theological differences and historical misunderstandings.

Zack who wouldn’t have it makes it clear by reminding that Jesus repeatedly distinguished Himself from God and points to biblical passages where Jesus refers to God as “My God,” questioning how Christians reconcile these statements with the belief that Jesus is God incarnate.

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Above all, while both share the same historical name and some biographical events, the theological essence of who Jesus is sets the two faiths far apart — albeit, whichever faith you belong to, this episode will tickle you to examine the foundations of your beliefs.

Remember that on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, no issue is too serious or unserious to be discussed — but one thing is sure, no matter how the topic is, you will still be able to have a take-home pack with some smiles and, of course, food for thought.

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