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Lens beat PSG to win French Super Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:44 - 16 August 2026
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Lens beat PSG to win French Super Cup | Photoia IMAGO
Lens beat PSG 1-0 in the French Champions’ Trophy, with Florian Thauvin scoring the winner in the first half.
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Lens defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Sunday to deny the European champions a second trophy in five days and lift the French Champions’ Trophy.

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Florian Thauvin scored the decisive goal in the first half as Lens secured a deserved victory in their first match under new head coach Dino Toppmoeller.

The triumph adds another major achievement for Lens, who won the French Cup in May under former manager Pierre Sage.

PSG arrived at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis looking to add another trophy after defeating Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. However, Luis Enrique’s side struggled to impose themselves despite dominating possession for long periods.

Enrique made three changes to the team that started the Super Cup, including handing Lucas Digne his second debut after the France international returned to the club from Aston Villa.

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Bradley Barcola, who has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool, was not included in the PSG squad.

PSG controlled the early stages but failed to create many clear chances, with Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser comfortably dealing with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s effort.

Lens gradually grew into the game and took the lead in the 32nd minute. PSG failed to clear their lines, allowing Thauvin to meet Matthieu Udol’s cross-shot at the back post and fire Lens ahead.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men six minutes before half-time when Kyllian Antonio was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Maghnes Akliouche.

PSG almost immediately capitalised on their numerical advantage, but Desire Doue’s effort from a tight angle struck the crossbar before the break.

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Despite playing with an extra man, PSG struggled to break down a disciplined Lens defence after the restart.

Lens remained dangerous on the counter-attack, with Thauvin going close to doubling the advantage after firing narrowly wide.

PSG substitute Nuno Mendes also came close to an equaliser when his long-range effort dipped just over the crossbar.

Luis Enrique introduced Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele as he searched for a breakthrough, but Dembele’s effort was comfortably saved by Risser.

PSG’s frustration increased late in the match when they were also reduced to 10 men. Mendes received a straight red card with three minutes remaining for elbowing Lens wing-back Michal Skoras in the face off the ball.

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Lens held on through the closing stages to secure a memorable 1-0 victory over PSG and claim the French Champions’ Trophy.

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