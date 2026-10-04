Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke ready to coach Black Stars - Reports

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has reportedly expressed interest in becoming Ghana’s next Black Stars coach as the GFA begins its search for Carlos Queiroz’s replacement.

Dwight Yorke has reportedly expressed interest in coaching the Black Stars.

The former Manchester United star wants to introduce a dynamic, attacking style of football.

Ghana’s five-member coaching search committee is expected to recommend a new coach by October 9.

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Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has reportedly expressed interest in becoming the next coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the 54-year-old is interested in the vacant position and has outlined his desire to introduce a more attacking style of football.

Speaking through his local representative, Yorke said:

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“If Ghana want something new, something dynamic then, the front-foot type of football that I have studied over the years.”

His interest comes shortly after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation formed a five-member committee to find and recommend a new Black Stars coach.

The committee, chaired by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe, includes former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Anthony Baffoe, Faisal Chibsah and legal practitioner Agbesi Dzakpasu. The committee is expected to submit its recommendation by October 9, 2026.

The coaching position became vacant after Carlos Queiroz left Ghana by mutual agreement following the Black Stars’ poor start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire and 4-2 to The Gambia in its opening two matches.

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Yorke is best known for his successful playing career at Manchester United, where he was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1998/99 treble-winning team. He won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup with the club.

He later moved into coaching and took his first senior full-time head coach role with Macarthur FC in Australia in 2022. In his first season, he led the club to its first Australia Cup title.

Yorke also holds a UEFA Pro Licence, which is the highest level of UEFA coaching qualification.

He was appointed Trinidad and Tobago head coach in November 2024, taking charge of the country he had captained at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

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