AFCON 2027: CAF confirms 6 host cities across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda: See list of cities and stadia (images)

Six cities across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have been confirmed as host locations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, as preparations continue for the historic three-country tournament.

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Nairobi will represent Kenya, while Tanzania will host matches in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar. Uganda's two host cities are Kampala and Hoima.

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The allocation is as follows:

Country Host City Kenya Nairobi Tanzania Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar Uganda Kampala and Hoima

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Despite the confirmation of these cities, the specific matches to be played at each stadium are yet to be announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The 2027 tournament, officially known as the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027, will run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

It will be the first time three countries jointly host the competition and the first time AFCON returns to East Africa since Ethiopia staged the tournament in 1976.

The tournament will feature 24 national teams, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda already assured of places as co-hosts.

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The confirmation of the six cities comes as the three host nations continue work on stadiums and other facilities ahead of the competition.

9 countries have secured places at the 2027 tournament so far. The three co-hosts have been joined by Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Morocco and Senegal, who qualified with two rounds of matches remaining.

The final two rounds of the qualifying campaign are scheduled for March 22 to 30, 2027, when the remaining 15 places will be decided.

Ghana are among the countries still competing for qualification. The Black Stars sit third in Group C with six points after four matches, behind leaders Côte d'Ivoire on 10 points and The Gambia on 7.

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List of Stadia below

Talanta Sports City Stadium; Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani)

Hoima City Stadium, Uganda

Mandela National Stadium, Uganda

New Amaan Complex / Amaan Stadium, Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium, Tanzania