Ghana ranks 35th in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index with 535 points, five fewer than its previous score, as reading outperforms speaking.

Ghana ranked 35th out of 117 countries and regions in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, scoring 535 points.

The score was five points lower than the previous edition, with reading recording the highest score and speaking the lowest.

The index was based on test results from more than 2.3 million adults who took EF's online English test in 2025.

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Ghana has placed 35th out of 117 countries and regions in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), recording 535 points.The score represents a five-point drop from the previous edition, although Ghana remains above the global average of 485 points.

According to the report published by Education First (EF), Ghana falls within the moderate English proficiency category.

At the regional level, Greater Accra recorded the country's highest score of 548 points, while Accra emerged as the top-scoring city with 550 points. Ghana's performance also varied across the four language skills assessed.

Reading was the country's strongest area, with 563 points, followed by writing at 540 and listening at 514. Speaking recorded the lowest score of 487.

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The 2026 ranking places Ghana behind several African countries, including South Africa, which ranked 14th with 588 points; Zimbabwe, which placed 15th with 587 points; Kenya at 20th with 582 points; and Nigeria at 21st with 578 points.Uganda ranked 48th with 517 points, while Ethiopia placed 53rd with 506 points.

Globally, Sweden topped the index with 615 points, followed by Austria with 613 and Denmark with 612. The Netherlands, which had led the ranking for seven consecutive years, dropped to fifth place with 609 points.

English performance in Ghana's schools

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Ghana's ranking comes at a time when English language performance continues to feature in discussions about educational outcomes. In September 2026, the Coordinator of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Sherif Sulemana, disclosed that about 55,000 candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would not qualify for senior high school placement after failing either English Language or Mathematics.

Meanwhile, English recorded the highest pass rate among the four core subjects in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Figures released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) showed that 69 per cent of candidates obtained grades A1 to C6 in English Language.This was higher than the pass rates recorded in Integrated Science, Social Studies and Core Mathematics.

How the index was compiled

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The 2026 EF English Proficiency Index is based on test results from more than 2.3 million adults across 117 countries and regions who took EF's Standard English Test (EF SET) in 2025.

The test assesses reading, listening, speaking and writing skills.However, EF notes that the participants are self-selected and may not represent the general population of each country.