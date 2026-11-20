Islam projected to overtake Christianity to become the world's largest religion by 2035, latest research indicates

A Pew Research Center study projects that Muslims will surpass Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, driven largely by higher fertility rates and younger populations.

Pew Research Center projects that Muslims will surpass Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, largely due to higher fertility rates and younger populations.

The global Muslim population is expected to reach 3.6 billion by 2070, compared with approximately 3 billion Christians.

More than half of the world's Christians are projected to live in sub-Saharan Africa by 2070, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo expected to have the largest Christian population.

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Muslims are projected to surpass Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, according to new demographic projections by the Pew Research Center.

The study, titled The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2020–2070, attributes the expected shift largely to higher fertility rates and the relatively young age profile of Muslim populations.

In a report published on November 18, 2026, Fox News highlighted the findings, quoting Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, who explained that Muslims tend to have more children than non-Muslims and are younger as a result of higher birth rates in previous generations.

Pew's estimates show that Muslims had a global fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman between 2020 and 2025, compared with 2.0 among non-Muslims.

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The research also found that six in 10 Muslims worldwide were under the age of 30 in 2020, compared with fewer than half of non-Muslims.

These demographic factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the Muslim population over the next five decades.

Muslim population expected to reach 3.6 billion by 2070

Thousands of Muslims observe Eid al-Adha 2025 at Independence Square. Credit: Myjoyonline.com

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According to Pew's projections, the global Muslim population is expected to increase by 80 per cent between 2020 and 2070, reaching approximately 3.6 billion.

Christians, who currently make up the world's largest religious group, are also expected to increase in number, but at a slower rate.

The Christian population is projected to grow by about 30 per cent over the same period, reaching approximately 3 billion by 2070.

In 2020, Christians accounted for about 2.27 billion people worldwide, compared with approximately 2.02 billion Muslims.

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By 2070, however, Muslims are projected to make up about 36 per cent of the global population, while Christians will account for approximately 29 per cent.

Pew noted that the projections are based on demographic trends, including fertility, age structure, mortality, migration and changes in religious affiliation.

Sub-Saharan Africa to play a major role in religious growth

Top 10 Countries in Africa with the Largest Muslim Populations: 2025 Rankings. Copyright: Kirszen | Dreamstime.com

The report also highlights the growing importance of sub-Saharan Africa in the changing religious landscape.

By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians are projected to live in sub-Saharan Africa, as the region's population continues to expand.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also expected to surpass the United States as the country with the largest Christian population.

Meanwhile, the Muslim population in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to more than double, increasing from about 369 million in 2020 to approximately 980 million by 2070.

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Pew further projects that Pakistan will replace Indonesia as the country with the largest Muslim population by 2070.

India is expected to rank second, followed by Nigeria, which is projected to become the third-largest country by Muslim population.

Religious changes expected in the United States

The United States is also projected to experience changes in its religious composition.

Pew estimates that the share of Americans who identify as Christian will continue to decline, while the number of people who describe themselves as religiously unaffiliated is expected to increase.

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The religiously unaffiliated, commonly referred to as 'nones', include people who identify as atheist, agnostic or having no particular religion.

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By 2070, Muslims are projected to account for about 4 per cent of the US population, although Christians are expected to remain significantly more numerous than Muslims in the country.

The study also projects that the global Jewish population will become more concentrated in Israel, with the country's share of the world's Jewish population expected to rise from 46 per cent in 2020 to 62 per cent by 2070.