Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates after crossing the line in record time. MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates after crossing the line in record time. MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Reigning world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has accepted a three-year ban for EPO use, leading to the disqualification of her 2026 Sydney Marathon victory.

Kenyan marathon star Peres Jepchirchir has been handed a three-year suspension after testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance erythropoietin (EPO), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed.

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The reigning world marathon champion and former Olympic gold medallist admitted to violating anti-doping regulations following an adverse analytical finding for EPO in an out-of-competition test conducted in Kenya.

According to the AIU, Jepchirchir admitted to breaching rules concerning the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites in her sample, as well as the use or attempted use of a banned substance or method.

The 33-year-old was provisionally suspended last month after the AIU received an adverse analytical finding from a sample collected before her victory at the Sydney Marathon in late August as per AP.

EPO, a synthetic version of erythropoietin, is a hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow. Its misuse by athletes can increase the amount of oxygen transported to muscles, potentially improving endurance and athletic performance.

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Following the disciplinary proceedings, Jepchirchir accepted the three-year ban and agreed to the disqualification of all her competitive results recorded since July 17.

Jepchirchir to Lose Sydney Marathon Victory

The suspension also affects Jepchirchir's recent competitive achievements, including her victory at the 2026 Sydney Marathon.

Although her in-competition test at the event returned a negative result, the subsequent anti-doping findings have resulted in the disqualification of her performances dating back to July 17.

The Sydney Marathon organisers confirmed that fellow Kenyan runner Irine Cheptai is set to be elevated to the 2026 women's champion following Jepchirchir's disqualification.

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Jepchirchir has enjoyed an accomplished career on the international athletics stage. She won the women's marathon gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021, and secured the world marathon title last year.

She also previously held the women's half-marathon world record, establishing herself among Kenya's leading distance runners.

Two Other Kenyan Athletes Also Sanctioned

Jepchirchir was not the only prominent Kenyan athlete sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit, as two other distance runners also received lengthy suspensions over anti-doping violations.

Veronica Loleo, who won silver in the half-marathon at the 2026 World Road Running Championships, received a three-year ban after testing positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test.

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Meanwhile, fellow Kenyan runner Ronald Korir has been suspended for six years after irregularities were detected in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Korir, who finished fourth at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, was unable to provide an explanation for the abnormalities identified in his biological profile.

The AIU disclosed that it examined 20 blood samples collected from Korir between May 6, 2023, and August 18, 2025, before identifying the irregularities that led to disciplinary action.