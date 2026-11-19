Accra Hearts of Oak have issued a statement clarifying that GH¢100 given to Mohammed Ahmed Polo was a transport token for their 115th anniversary, rejecting claims it was a 70th birthday gift while pledging continued respect for club legends.

Accra Hearts of Oak have responded to comments made by club legend Mohammed Ahmed Polo regarding an alleged GH¢100 birthday gift he received from the club, insisting that the money was not presented to him to celebrate his 70th birthday.

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In a press statement issued on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the management of the Phobian club clarified that Polo, alongside several other former players, was invited to participate in activities marking Hearts of Oak's 115th anniversary.

The club stressed that the invitation was specifically for the anniversary celebration and had nothing to do with Polo's 70th birthday, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

According to management, the club provided transportation and tokens to invited guests, including the former players, as a gesture of appreciation and respect for their contributions to the institution.

Hearts of Oak expressed disappointment over the former player's comments, describing them as "unguarded and unfortunate." The club said it was concerned that one of its legends would make such remarks against an institution that had played a significant role in his career.

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In its statement, the club emphasized the importance of its former players, describing them as part of the pillars of the oak tree.

"As a club, we take pride in our legends and hold them in high esteem, since they form part of the pillars of the Oak tree," the statement read.

Management further reminded the public that Polo was not only an important figure in the club's history but was also given the opportunity to coach the senior team.

"It is rather unfortunate that such a comment was made by Polo, whom we value and once gave the biggest opportunity to coach this great club," the statement added.

Despite expressing disappointment over the remarks, Hearts of Oak maintained that its respect for Polo and other former players remains unchanged.

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The club appealed to its supporters, popularly known as Phobians, and other stakeholders to disregard the reports circulating on social media.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relationships with its former players and finding more ways to recognize their contributions to the club.