How many of you wanted to visit the West so badly because of the Hollywood movies you grew up watching? Almost all of us! They successfully sold the world an image of America, making it look like heaven through films, storytelling and visuals. Africa is yet to fully utilize the power of creativity to tell our own stories, reshape perceptions and make the world see our continent as an attractive destination to visit, explore and invest in. Every other sector will present a budget and have it approved, yet the creative sector is often overlooked, despite the enormous role it plays in nation-building. Not every photographer or filmmaker can deliver this level of impact. It takes true professionals, and that level of expertise comes at a cost. But it’s an investment worth making. If you’re not a creative, you might watch this piece and simply love it without understanding why. These are not just random shots, every frame carries intentionality, detail and the work of true professionals. Let’s revive our film industry. It’s time government recognised film as a powerful tool to communicate its vision, tell our stories and sell Ghana and Africa to the world. 🇬🇭