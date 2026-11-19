'Let’s revive our film industry' – Sarkodie calls for more government support
Sarkodie has called on the government to increase funding for Ghana’s film industry, arguing that the creative sector is often overlooked when budgets are approved.
He praised Hollywood’s use of films, storytelling and visuals to build America’s global image, saying Ghana and Africa should use creative content to promote tourism, attract investment and reshape perceptions.
The rapper believes film should be treated as a powerful tool for national development, cultural promotion and communicating Ghana’s and Africa’s stories to the world.
The musician, born Michael Owusu Addo, shared his concerns in a post on X on November 19, 2026, where he compared Ghana’s creative storytelling to Hollywood’s approach to promoting American culture.
He pointed to how the United States has used films, storytelling and visual production to shape its global image, making the country appear attractive to people across the world, including Africans.
Sarkodie wrote;
They successfully sold the world an image of America, making it look like heaven through films, storytelling and visuals
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He believes Ghana and other African countries have yet to fully harness the power of film and creative content to change perceptions about the continent and encourage people to visit, explore and invest.
He added;
Africa is yet to fully utilise the power of creativity to tell our own stories, reshape perceptions and make the world see our continent as an attractive destination to visit, explore and invest in
Beyond the industry's storytelling potential, Sarkodie also questioned how funding for the creative arts sector is treated compared with other areas of the economy.
He expressed frustration that while budgets for other sectors are often approved, the creative industry does not always receive the same consideration, despite its contribution to national development.
Every other sector will present a budget and have it approved, yet the creative sector is often overlooked, despite the enormous role it plays in nation-building
The rapper urged the government to reconsider its approach to the film industry, stressing that cinema should be recognised as more than entertainment and viewed as a tool for communicating national ambitions, promoting Ghanaian identity and showcasing Africa to the world.
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He concluded;
Let's revive our film industry. It's time the government recognised film as a powerful tool to communicate its vision, tell our stories and sell Ghana and Africa to the world
Sarkodie’s comments have renewed conversations about government investment in Ghana’s creative sector and the potential of film to contribute to tourism, cultural influence and economic growth.
How many of you wanted to visit the West so badly because of the Hollywood movies you grew up watching? Almost all of us! They successfully sold the world an image of America, making it look like heaven through films, storytelling and visuals. Africa is yet to fully utilize the power of creativity to tell our own stories, reshape perceptions and make the world see our continent as an attractive destination to visit, explore and invest in. Every other sector will present a budget and have it approved, yet the creative sector is often overlooked, despite the enormous role it plays in nation-building. Not every photographer or filmmaker can deliver this level of impact. It takes true professionals, and that level of expertise comes at a cost. But it’s an investment worth making. If you’re not a creative, you might watch this piece and simply love it without understanding why. These are not just random shots, every frame carries intentionality, detail and the work of true professionals. Let’s revive our film industry. It’s time government recognised film as a powerful tool to communicate its vision, tell our stories and sell Ghana and Africa to the world. 🇬🇭— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 19, 2026