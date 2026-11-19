FIFA president Gianni Infantino will face his first opposition since taking office in 2016, as French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo and Japan's Kozo Tashima submit nominations for the 2027 presidential election.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will face opposition in his bid for re-election in 2027 after the football governing body confirmed that the presidents of the French and Japanese football federations have submitted nominations to challenge him.

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French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima are among the candidates seeking to contest the FIFA presidency at the election scheduled for March 2027.

The development marks a significant change from the 2023 election, when Infantino secured another four-year term unopposed without facing any challenger.

Former Switzerland international defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run for the position last month, was not included among the candidates named by FIFA in its latest announcement on Thursday.

Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima challenge Infantino

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Diallo formally announced his intention to contest the FIFA presidency on Monday, with backing from UEFA member associations represented on the organization's executive committee and the FIFA Council, according to Reuters.

The French football chief, who became president of the FFF in 2023, has emerged as a prominent critic of Infantino's leadership, particularly following disagreements surrounding FIFA's proposed investment initiative.

Tashima, meanwhile, declared his intention to enter the race earlier in November and formally submitted his nomination on Wednesday.

FIFA confirmed that the nominations had been forwarded to its electoral committee for examination and a decision on the candidates' eligibility.

“The candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidates,” FIFA said in a statement.

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“Member associations will be notified of the names of the proposed and admitted candidates no later than 18 February 2027.”

Why Infantino is facing opposition

Infantino, 56, has been FIFA president since 2016 and is seeking another term after years of leading the global football governing body.

However, his leadership has faced growing criticism, particularly following the controversy surrounding the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought to attract private investment by selling stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions.

The proposal was eventually abandoned following widespread criticism and opposition from stakeholders within the football community.

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Despite the backlash, Infantino remains confident of securing another term, maintaining that he has sufficient support among FIFA's member associations across the world.

UEFA backs Philippe Diallo's challenge

Diallo's candidacy has gained significant attention following his role in the opposition to Infantino's leadership over the FFE controversy.

The French football federation president played a leading role in the decision by France and other European football associations to withdraw their support for Infantino amid concerns about the proposed investment initiative.

UEFA, in announcing its backing for Diallo on Monday, highlighted the need to rebuild confidence and strengthen unity within international football.

“Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community,” UEFA said on Monday.

When is the 2027 FIFA presidential election?

The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 2027, with the contest expected to determine who will lead world football for the next four-year term.

Before the election, FIFA's electoral committee will examine the submitted nominations and determine which candidates meet the requirements to contest the position.

The governing body has indicated that member associations will receive the final list of proposed and admitted candidates by February 18, 2027.

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