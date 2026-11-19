Asante Kotoko have appointed Director of Football Stanley Menzo Purl as head coach in an immediate technical restructuring aimed at reviving the club's Ghana Premier League campaign.

Asante Kotoko have appointed Director of Football Stanley Menzo Purl as the club's new head coach as the Porcupine Warriors seek to arrest their recent dip in form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

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The appointment, announced by the club's Board of Directors, takes immediate effect, with Menzo assuming additional responsibility for the technical direction and performance of the senior team.

He will be supported by Mendes Diogo, who has been appointed Technical Adviser, and Hamza Obeng, the club's Youth Team Head Coach, who will also join the senior technical setup.

According to the club, the changes follow measures taken by the technical team to address the team's recent struggles, with the board approving the new arrangement to improve results in domestic competitions.

The club said the restructuring would place Menzo in direct charge of the senior team's performance as they seek to return to winning ways.

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"The Board of Directors has approved measures taken by the Technical Team to immediately address the Club's recent dip in performance in the ongoing premiership," the statement said.

The Board also acknowledged supporters' frustrations over officiating in the club's recent matches, both at home and away.

Kotoko disclosed that they had formally lodged a complaint with the appropriate authorities over the concerns while urging supporters to remain calm and avoid unsportsmanlike conduct during and after matches.

"The Board understands the frustration over officiating at home and away matches and has formally lodged a complaint with the appropriate authority," the statement added.

The club further extended its appeal for discipline to the technical staff and players, urging all stakeholders to maintain proper conduct despite the frustrations surrounding the team's recent performances and officiating.

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Despite the recent dip in performance, the Board expressed confidence that the Porcupine Warriors would recover and return to sustained winning form.

The latest technical changes represent a significant intervention by the club's leadership as Kotoko look to improve their fortunes in the domestic campaign.

"We are ever confident that the Porcupine Warriors shall soon return to sustainable winning ways because we are Asante Kotoko!" the Board stated.