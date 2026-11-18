Detty December: Free concerts and events to enjoy in Ghana in December 2026
Accra will host several free December events, including Kwesi Dian Live on December 3, Feliz Navidad XIII on December 4 and Sunset Sweat on December 12.
Music lovers can enjoy free Tuesday night live music sessions at Zen Garden throughout December, while families can attend Family Festa at Efua Sutherland Children's Park on December 26.
The Shay Concert at West Hills Mall on November 21 is another free entertainment option ahead of the Christmas festivities.
Whether you are looking for somewhere to spend time with family, enjoy live music with friends or simply soak up the festive atmosphere, these six free events are worth adding to your December calendar.
Here are six free events and activities to check out in Ghana this December.
1. Shay Concert – November 21
Although it falls before December officially begins, the Shay Concert is another free event worth adding to your festive-season plans.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, at West Hills Mall in Weija, Accra. With free admission, it provides an opportunity for music fans to enjoy a live entertainment experience without purchasing a ticket.
For those already looking forward to Ghana's end-of-year entertainment season, it could be an early start to the festivities.
Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Venue: West Hills Mall, Weija, Accra
Admission: Free
READ MORE: 17-year-old Thierno Jalloh to be tried as an adult over death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong
2. Kwesi Dian Live – December 3
Music lovers looking for a free night out can head to The Republic Bar & Grill in Osu for Kwesi Dian’s live performance on Thursday, December 3, 2026.
The event will take place at the popular Osu entertainment spot on Asafoatse Tempong Street. Admission is free, although interested attendees are required to RSVP before attending.
It offers an opportunity to enjoy live music and experience Accra’s nightlife without spending money on a concert ticket.
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026
Venue: The Republic Bar & Grill, Osu, Accra
Admission: Free (RSVP required)
ALSO READ:Fruit juice saga: 'Come and take him, I’m tired' – Michy fires back at Shatta Wale over Majesty
3. Feliz Navidad XIII – Christmas in Africa
The festive season will receive a musical touch with the 13th edition of Feliz Navidad – Christmas in Africa, organised by VocalEssence Chorale Ghana.
The Christmas concert is scheduled for Friday, December 4, which is also Farmers’ Day holiday. It will take place at Victory Bible Church International, Awoshie Baah Yard, starting at 5:00 pm.
With free entry, the event provides an opportunity for music lovers and families to enjoy a Christmas-themed choral performance without worrying about ticket costs.
Date: Friday, December 4, 2026
Time: 5:00 pm
Venue: Victory Bible Church International, Awoshie Baah Yard
Admission: Free
4. Sunset Sweat – December 12
If you would rather spend your December afternoon enjoying music and good company, Sunset Sweat could be worth considering.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at The Republic Bar & Grill near Osu Main Station in Accra. Beginning at 4:00 pm, it offers an opportunity to enjoy the city's social atmosphere as the day winds down.
Entry is free, making it another option for people hoping to enjoy December activities without paying an admission fee.
Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026
Time: 4:00 pm
Venue: The Republic Bar & Grill, Osu, Accra
Admission: Free
5. Family Festa – December 26
Christmas is often best enjoyed with family, and Family Festa is designed to bring loved ones together for a day of activities and entertainment.
The event will take place at Efua Sutherland Children's Park in Accra on Saturday, December 26, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Scheduled for Boxing Day, the family event offers an option for parents and children looking for somewhere to spend time together during the festive period.
Date: Saturday, December 26, 2026
Time: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Venue: Efua Sutherland Children's Park, Accra
Admission: Confirm entry arrangements with the organisers.