Social media users ‘shocked’ by photos of 19-year-old fake prison officer arrested in Tamale

Social media users ‘shocked’ by photos of 19-year-old fake prison officer arrested in Tamale

Ghanaians ‘shocked’ by photos of 19-year-old fake prison officer arrested in Tamale

Social media users in Ghana have expressed widespread shock after 19-year-old Mohammed Yussif Zanjina was arrested in Tamale for wearing a Ghana Prisons Service camouflage uniform without authorisation.

Social media users have been reacting to the arrest of a 19-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a Ghana Prisons Service officer in Tamale, with his age becoming a talking point in online discussions.

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The suspect, identified as Mohammed Yussif Zanjina, was arrested at Gumbihini, a suburb of Tamale, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, for allegedly wearing the Service’s No. 4 camouflage uniform without authorisation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 18, the Ghana Prisons Service said the arrest was carried out at about 9:50 a.m. by a Rapid Response Team led by Chief Officer Ahmed Mashood.

The operation followed intelligence provided by L/Cpl Haruna Mohammed Sherif, who alerted the team to the alleged impersonation.

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The statement said the suspect was subsequently presented to the Acting Second-in-Command of Tamale Central Prison, CSP Benedict Sanziri, for further interrogation.

CSP Sanziri later handed him over to the Regional Police Crime Officer for further investigations.

The Service said CSP Sanziri commended L/Cpl Haruna Mohammed Sherif for the “timely intelligence” and praised the Rapid Response Team for its “swift response, which led to the arrest”.

The suspect’s age has drawn attention online, with some users expressing surprise that a 19-year-old would allegedly attempt to pass himself off as a prison officer.

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