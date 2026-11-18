1,500 show up for The Eyes of Ghana screening by dEX and Dikan at DDC26

1,500 show up for The Eyes of Ghana screening by dEX and Dikan at DDC26

1,500 show up for The Eyes of Ghana screening by dEX and Dikan at DDC26

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A total of 1,256 people turned out at the National Theatre of Ghana on Friday 13 November for a screening of The Eyes of Ghana, presented by dEX Ghana Foundation in partnership with Dikan as part of Day 2 of DDC26, the seventh dEX Design Conference.

The documentary, directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, follows 93-year-old Chris Hesse, who served as personal cameraman to Ghana's founding president, Kwame Nkrumah. Today, Hesse is leading efforts to preserve and restore more than 1,300 reels of historic film footage that capture crucial moments in Ghana's national history and the broader African liberation movement.

The film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and is produced by Breakwater Studios and Higher Ground, with Barack and Michelle Obama as executive producers and IShowSpeed as a producer.

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The screening began at 6:30pm, after a full day on the main stage that ran from 12:00 to 18:00. That so many people stayed, or came back, for an evening film at the end of a long conference day says something about the appetite for the story, and for African history told with care.

The screening formed part of Day 2, Planet, which asked what design decisions leave behind and whether what we build lasts. Hesse’s story brought those questions to the archive. The reels he has worked to preserve hold images of Ghana’s past and the wider African liberation movement: records that could have been lost, and that future generations can now see, study and build on.

Before the film, there was a fireside chat on Preserving African Knowledge. Dikan founder Paul Ninson and dEX Ghana Foundation founder and president Daniel Ampofo spoke with moderator Henry Derben about the work of preserving knowledge, and the different forms that work can take.

Ninson described Dikan’s work documenting the stories of people, families and their histories. This kind of preservation, he explained, helps ensure that experiences and knowledge passed through generations are recorded and remain available. The work is not limited to gathering material from the past; it also means creating ways for people’s stories to be seen, heard and remembered.

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Daniel Ampofo connected that work to dEX’s own practice. The speakers invited to the conference carry knowledge shaped by their experience and work. By recording their voices, thoughts and ideas through sessions, podcasts and other formats, dEX helps preserve what they share and makes it possible to pass those insights on beyond the room and the day they were delivered.

The film gave the discussion a powerful example of why this matters. Without the footage Hesse has protected, parts of Ghana’s history and the people and events that shaped it might be missing from the historical record. The fireside chat expanded on that idea: preserving African knowledge isn't only about rescuing old archives. It also means documenting the knowledge being created and shared now, so it can inform the people who come next.

The conversation linked Dikan’s archives, Hesse’s film reels and dEX’s recorded sessions as different parts of a shared effort. Each creates a record that can outlast its original moment. Together, the film and fireside chat asked who gets to document history, what is at risk when stories are not preserved, and how today’s institutions and creatives can help keep African knowledge in circulation.

Dikan, which has previously brought the film to audiences across Ghana, facilitated the screening. Its partnership with dEX reflects a shared belief that African knowledge and history should be accessible to the creatives who will build on them.

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“More than a thousand people gave their Friday evening to this story, at the end of a full conference day. That tells us the appetite is there, and that when African history is given a proper room, designers, students and storytellers will fill it. We are grateful to Dikan for making it possible," said Daniel Ampofo, Founder and President of dEX Ghana Foundation.

The turnout adds to a conference that set out to widen the room, bringing students, policymakers, founders and working designers together at the National Theatre for three days.

African creativity has never lacked talent. It lacked infrastructure. dEX is the infrastructure.