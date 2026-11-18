17-year-old Thierno Jalloh to be tried as an adult over death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong, who was shot dead while on his way to school in the Bronx, New York, last month.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong, who was shot while walking to school in the Bronx, New York, on October 29.

Javits' parents have called for justice, with his mother, Doris Gyamfi, making an emotional appeal during a press conference after travelling from Ghana to mourn her son.

Police are investigating whether bullying at DreamYard Preparatory School contributed to the shooting, while the family's lawyer, Ben Crump, has demanded full accountability.

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The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that detectives apprehended the teenager on Wednesday morning before taking him to the 42nd Precinct for questioning. He has since been charged with murder.

In a statement shared on X, the police department vowed to pursue those responsible for violent crimes, particularly the killing of the young student.

The department stated.

The NYPD will be relentless in our efforts to get dangerous people out of our communities, especially when it involves the murder of a 15-year-old boy

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The arrest has brought some relief to Javits' family, who have been seeking answers following his death.

His mother, Doris Gyamfi, travelled from Ghana to the United States to mourn her son and attended a press conference on Wednesday, where she made an emotional appeal for justice.

She said through tears;

I need justice for my child,That’s all, I have only one child

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Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, also expressed relief that an arrest had been made, although he struggled to contain his emotions while recounting the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

He explained that he had brought Javits from Ghana to the United States to continue his education and recalled how excited the teenager had been about the opportunity.

He said;

I brought Javits from Ghana to continue his education here in the United States... He was very, very, very excited

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“Unfortunately, on the 29th day of October, I was at work when I heard that my son had been shot.”

According to the NYPD, Javits was shot in the stomach near Crotona Park on October 29. Officers rushed him to St Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage from the incident reportedly showed an individual wearing a black tracksuit and a face mask fleeing the scene.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny previously described the shooting as a “senseless act of violence” and disclosed that investigators were examining whether bullying at school could have played a role.

Javits' family said the teenager had told them he was being bullied at DreamYard Preparatory School, where he was a student.

Kenny said;

We're looking at the possibility that the child was being bullied at school.We're working with the [New York City Public Schools] Department of Education to verify that

A spokesperson for New York City Public Schools said the education authorities would continue cooperating with the police investigation. DreamYard Preparatory School had not immediately responded to requests for comment.

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The family's lawyer, Ben Crump, also called for those responsible for Javits' death to face the full consequences of the law.

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference, he stressed the need for accountability and equal justice for the teenager and his family.

Crump said;

We want these, apparently, kids who murdered Javits to be held fully accountable under the law, because that is equal justice

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also expressed sympathy for the family, revealing that US President Donald Trump had informed him that Javits' mother had been granted a visa to travel to the United States for her son's funeral.

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In a statement shared on X, Mamdani described the tragedy as a devastating loss for the family and the wider city.

He sai;

The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away,All of New York City is mourning this tragedy

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered in the Bronx on Saturday for a rally in Javits' honour. The gathering brought community members together to mourn the teenager, call for justice and reflect on the importance of unity following his death.

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