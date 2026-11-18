Ghana's public debt hits GH¢759.3B as domestic borrowing surges in October 2026
Ghana’s public debt increased to GH¢759.3 billion at the end of October 2026, representing 47.5% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the latest data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).
The figure represents an increase of GH¢2.5 billion from the GH¢756.8 billion recorded at the end of September. It also marks a GH¢23.5 billion rise compared with the GH¢735.8 billion reported in July 2026.
The central bank’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data, released on November 17, 2026, puts the total debt stock at US$65.3 billion, up from US$64.6 billion in September.
Domestic debt accounted for GH¢427.9 billion of the total, representing 26.8% of GDP. This was higher than the GH¢419.2 billion recorded in September, when domestic debt accounted for 26.2% of GDP.
External debt, meanwhile, stood at US$28.5 billion, equivalent to GH¢331.4 billion and 20.7% of GDP. This compares with US$28.8 billion, or GH¢337.6 billion, recorded in September.
The figures show that while the cedi-denominated domestic debt stock increased by GH¢8.7 billion over the month, the cedi value of external debt declined by GH¢6.2 billion.
Domestic debt represented the larger share of Ghana’s total public debt, accounting for approximately 56.4%, while external debt made up the remaining 43.6%.
The Bank of Ghana's data also showed that the debt-to-GDP ratio edged up from 47.4% in September to 47.5% in October.
The figures are based on data from the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Statistical Service and are subject to revision.
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