Ghana's total public debt reached GH¢759.3 billion in October 2026, driven by an GH¢8.7 billion increase in domestic debt. Bank of Ghana figures show the overall debt stock now stands at 47.5% of GDP.

Ghana’s public debt increased to GH¢759.3 billion at the end of October 2026, representing 47.5% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the latest data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

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The figure represents an increase of GH¢2.5 billion from the GH¢756.8 billion recorded at the end of September. It also marks a GH¢23.5 billion rise compared with the GH¢735.8 billion reported in July 2026.

The central bank’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data, released on November 17, 2026, puts the total debt stock at US$65.3 billion, up from US$64.6 billion in September.

Domestic debt accounted for GH¢427.9 billion of the total, representing 26.8% of GDP. This was higher than the GH¢419.2 billion recorded in September, when domestic debt accounted for 26.2% of GDP.

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

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External debt, meanwhile, stood at US$28.5 billion, equivalent to GH¢331.4 billion and 20.7% of GDP. This compares with US$28.8 billion, or GH¢337.6 billion, recorded in September.

The figures show that while the cedi-denominated domestic debt stock increased by GH¢8.7 billion over the month, the cedi value of external debt declined by GH¢6.2 billion.

Domestic debt represented the larger share of Ghana’s total public debt, accounting for approximately 56.4%, while external debt made up the remaining 43.6%.

The Bank of Ghana's data also showed that the debt-to-GDP ratio edged up from 47.4% in September to 47.5% in October.

The figures are based on data from the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Statistical Service and are subject to revision.

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