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Ghana settles US$700 million Eurobond debt ahead of schedule

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:45 - 06 July 2026
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Ghana settles US$700 million Eurobond debt ahead of schedule
The Government of Ghana has settled a US$700 million Eurobond obligation ahead of schedule, paying US$525.2 million in principal and US$174.8 million in interest, bringing total repayments since January 2025 to US$2.1 billion.
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The Government of Ghana has fully settled a US$700 million Eurobond debt obligation ahead of schedule, marking another milestone in its efforts to restore confidence in the country's economy and manage its public debt.

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In a statement issued on Monday, July 6, the Ministry of Finance announced that the payment was completed on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

According to the ministry, the payment comprised US$525.2 million in principal repayments and US$174.8 million in interest payments, bringing the total amount paid to Eurobond holders since January 2025 to US$2.1 billion under the country's Eurobond Debt Exchange Programme.

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The ministry said the latest payment was made through the government's planned financing arrangements and did not place undue pressure on Ghana's foreign exchange reserves.

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Officials noted that settling the obligation ahead of schedule reduces Ghana's outstanding Eurobond debt, strengthens investor confidence, and reflects the government's commitment to prudent debt management and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The Ministry of Finance also reaffirmed its commitment to sound public financial management practices to ensure that Ghana continues to meet its debt obligations on time.

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It further expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their patience, support, and confidence as the government continues efforts to stabilise the economy.

A Eurobond is a type of loan that governments raise from international investors. Ghana has been working to restructure and repay its external debt as part of broader measures aimed at restoring debt sustainability and improving the country's economic outlook.

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