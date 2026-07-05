Carlos Queiroz resigns as Black Stars coach after Ghana's World Cup exit

Carlos Queiroz has resigned as Black Stars head coach following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the team had "restored respect and credibility" while calling for stronger football development off the pitch.

Carlos Queiroz has stepped down as Black Stars head coach following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In his farewell message, Queiroz thanked the Ghana Football Association, players and fans, saying the Black Stars had "restored respect and credibility" on football's biggest stage.

The Portuguese coach also urged Ghana to focus on building a stronger football structure off the pitch to help develop the country's next generation of talent.

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Carlos Queiroz has resigned as head coach of the Ghana national football team, bringing his brief tenure to an end just hours after Ghana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO: Hervé Renard resigns as Tunisia coach following World Cup elimination

The Portuguese coach announced his decision in an emotional farewell message posted on Facebook, thanking the Ghana Football Association, his players and supporters for the opportunity to lead the Black Stars.

"I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination, it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions", he wrote.

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Reflecting on his time in charge, he said he was proud of what the team achieved despite falling short of their ultimate target.

Queiroz also stressed that Ghana's future success depends on improving structures away from the pitch.

The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch. Black Stars success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana's extraordinary football talent.

The 73-year-old expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association leadership for entrusting him with the national team.

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To my President and Board, thank you so much for the opportunity to serve the Ghana National Football Team. It was an honor and privilege to serve the Country and the Black Stars.

He also paid tribute to his players and technical staff for their commitment throughout the campaign.

To my players and staff, my deepest gratitude for your courage, commitment and unwavering dedication to the team.

Addressing Ghanaian supporters, Queiroz acknowledged that the team's performance did not fully meet expectations but insisted the Black Stars had restored their reputation on football's biggest stage.

"To the fans, we cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honoured the colours of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football's greatest stage", he said.

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Queiroz was appointed Black Stars coach in April 2026, replacing Otto Addo, with the task of leading Ghana at the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Under his leadership, Ghana reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a victory over Panama, held England to a goalless draw, and progressed from the group stage before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

Following Ghana's exit, captain Jordan Ayew publicly expressed his desire for Queiroz to remain in charge, describing him as the right coach to take the team forward. However, the Portuguese tactician chose to step down instead.