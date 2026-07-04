England players allowed to use viagra during Mexico clash - Here’s why

England’s national team has reportedly been cleared to use sildenafil (Viagra) as part of medical preparations to help players cope with high-altitude conditions when they face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a venue located at 2,240 metres above sea level.

England are reportedly allowed to use sildenafil as part of preparations to cope with high altitude conditions against Mexico in Mexico City.

The match at the Estadio Azteca sits at 2,240 metres above sea level, a condition known to reduce oxygen levels and affect player performance.

The medication is said to help improve blood flow and oxygen delivery as part of broader medical and training strategies for the fixture.

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The England national team will be permitted to use sildenafil (commonly known by the brand name Viagra) to help players cope with high-altitude conditions when they face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, according to reports.

Estadio Azteca

The match venue sits at an altitude of about 2,240 metres above sea level, a condition known to reduce oxygen levels and affect player performance, especially in high-intensity football.

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The use of the medication is legal under football medical regulations, and it is being considered as part of England’s preparation strategy to reduce the effects of altitude sickness, which can include fatigue, shortness of breath and reduced endurance.

Sildenafil works by dilating blood vessels, which can improve blood flow and oxygen delivery around the body.

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In a sporting context, it has been studied in some cases as a possible aid for athletes adapting to low-oxygen environments.

Playing in Mexico City presents one of the toughest physical challenges in world football due to its thin air, especially for teams not accustomed to such conditions.

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England takes on Mexico on June 6. The fixture against Mexico is expected to be a key test of England in their quest to lift the trophy.

Mexico on the other hand have so far been impressive throughout the tournament and could pose a threat to England’s hopes.