Colombia knock out Black Stars of Ghana with narrow victory to reach World Cup round of 16

Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end after a disciplined and tactically superior Colombia side secured a 1-0 victory in their Round of 32 clash on Saturday morning.

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A first-half strike from Jhon Arias proved decisive as Colombia booked their place in the Round of 16, while the Black Stars were left to rue missed opportunities in a hard-fought encounter.

Fast Start, but Ghana Fails to Capitalise

The Black Stars began the match brightly and nearly took an early lead within the opening minutes. Thomas Partey found space outside the box and unleashed a powerful effort, but his shot drifted narrowly wide of the target.

The game was soon disrupted by injuries, with Colombia losing Jhon Córdoba and Ghana forced into an early change when Marvin Senaya was replaced by Alidu Seidu.

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Arias Punishes Ghana

Colombia's breakthrough arrived in the 14th minute. Veteran forward Luis Suárez delivered a dangerous cross into Ghana’s penalty area, and after the ball fell kindly to Jhon Arias, the winger calmly slotted home to hand Los Cafeteros a 1-0 advantage.

The goal shifted momentum firmly in Colombia’s favour. Néstor Lorenzo’s side controlled possession, dictated the tempo and spent long periods camped inside Ghana’s half. However, Ghana’s defensive unit remained resilient and prevented the South Americans from extending their lead.

Black Stars Improve Before Half-Time

After a difficult opening half-hour, Ghana gradually grew into the contest. Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams became more influential in attack, helping the Black Stars create promising openings.

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Despite their improvement, Ghana struggled to make their chances count. Their final ball often lacked precision, allowing Colombia to maintain their slender advantage.

Just before the interval, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi produced an excellent save to deny Colombia a second goal and keep Ghana within touching distance heading into the break.

Colombia Controls the Midfield Battle

The Black Stars emerged from the dressing room with renewed energy and looked determined to find an equaliser. However, Colombia's midfield trio effectively disrupted Ghana’s attacking rhythm and continued to dominate possession.

One of Ghana’s best opportunities came when Abu Francis Sibo released Semenyo through on goal, but the Bournemouth forward saw his effort flash agonisingly wide of the post.

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Colombia thought they had doubled their lead in the 55th minute after a flowing move involving Luis Díaz, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Ati-Zigi Keeps Ghana Alive

As Ghana pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Colombia repeatedly threatened on the counterattack. Ati-Zigi was called into action on several occasions and delivered a series of outstanding saves to prevent the South Americans from putting the game beyond reach.

The goalkeeper was arguably Ghana’s standout performer, making multiple crucial interventions to keep the scoreline respectable.

Iñaki Williams continued to pose a threat down the flanks, but Colombia's organised defence dealt effectively with the crosses and attacking pressure.

World Cup Dream Ends

Despite a spirited effort in the closing stages, the Black Stars were unable to break down Colombia's disciplined backline. Colombia remained composed under pressure and managed the game expertly to secure a hard-fought victory.