Here’s why Ghana did not experience the total eclipse; Time and date to expect the next one

Did Ghana experience the August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse? Here is what happened, why most of Ghana missed it and when the next major solar eclipse will be visible.

Ghana did not experience the total solar eclipse of August 12, 2026, as the country was outside the path of totality.

Only a tiny partial eclipse was visible in limited parts of northern Ghana, while Accra and many southern areas saw nothing.

Ghana's next major solar eclipse is expected on February 6, 2027, when an annular solar eclipse will be visible.

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A total solar eclipse on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, turned parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia and Spain dark as the Moon moved directly between the Earth and the Sun.

The rare event attracted millions of skywatchers, but one question remains for Ghana: Did Ghana experience the total solar eclipse?

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No, Ghana did not experience the total eclipse. The reason is that Ghana was outside the narrow path where the Moon completely blocked the Sun. However, a very small partial eclipse was visible in parts of northern Ghana, mainly close to sunset. In Accra and several other major parts of the country, the eclipse was not visible at all.

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The total eclipse happened, but not over Ghana

People view the partial solar eclipse besides the historic St. Michael’s Church tower, a Grade I listed building at the top of Glastonbury Tor on August 12, 2026 in Glastonbury, England. Matt Cardy | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and totally blocks the Sun's light.

A total solar eclipse is only visible inside the Moon's darkest shadow, known as the umbra. NASA says that this shadow is only about 480 kilometres wide, making the path of totality relatively narrow. People outside that path may see a partial eclipse or no eclipse at all.

In relation to the August 12 eclipse, the path of totality crossed Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain and a small part of Portugal. NASA also said a partial eclipse would be visible across wider areas, including parts of Africa.

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For Ghana, the country was too far outside the totality path to see the Moon completely cover the Sun.

What happened in Ghana?

Although Ghana did not see totality, astronomical calculations show that a small partial solar eclipse reached part of the country.

According to timeanddate's calculations, the partial eclipse in Ghana began at about 6:26pm GMT and ended around 6:31pm. The total phase was listed as not visible from Ghana. The effect was said to be extremely small.

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In Wa, for example, only about 0.4% of the Sun was covered at maximum, and the eclipse lasted only about a minute at maximum visibility. In some parts of the Upper West Region, the partial eclipse occurred for only a few minutes as the Sun was setting.

Accra, Kumasi and other major cities?

People in Accra did not get to see the August 12 eclipse. Location-specific astronomical calculations also show that the event was not visible from Kumasi, Tema, Winneba and several other southern Ghanaian locations.

Meaning that anyone in Accra who looked up at the sky on August 12 would not have seen the total eclipse, or even the small partial phase visible in parts of northern Ghana.

Why did some African countries see it?

While the total eclipse was concentrated much farther north, parts of northwestern Africa fell within the wider area where a partial eclipse could be seen.

When can Ghanaians see another major solar eclipse?

Ghanaians will not have to wait that long for another significant solar eclipse. On February 6, 2027, an annular solar eclipse will be visible from Ghana. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun but appears slightly smaller, leaving a bright ring of sunlight around it.

Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin and Nigeria are among the African countries where the annular eclipse will be visible. Another partial solar eclipse will be visible from Ghana on August 2, 2027, according to current astronomical calculations.

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Tips

Solar eclipse glasses: What you need to know | Northwell Health

Anyone watching a solar eclipse must use proper solar viewing protection. Looking directly at the Sun, even during a partial eclipse, can cause serious eye damage.