Yaw Siki calls for pornography ban, says leaked videos are influencing Ghana’s youth

Ghanaian musician-turned-evangelist Yaw Siki has called for pornography to be banned in Ghana, citing concerns about its influence on young people.

Evangelist Yaw Siki has called for pornography to be banned in Ghana, saying he is concerned about its influence on young people.

He linked his concerns to the recurring circulation of intimate content online, arguing that such incidents could encourage more young people to consume pornography.

His comments come amid renewed social media discussions over an alleged intimate video involving Kumawood actor Oteele, adding to wider concerns about privacy and the spread of sensitive content online.

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The former musician expressed his position in a series of posts on X, where he said he hoped to see stronger measures against the availability of pornographic content in the country.

Yaw Siki wrote;

I pray to see pornography banned in Ghana

He followed up by raising concerns about the recurring circulation of intimate material online, arguing that such incidents could expose more young people to pornography.

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According to him, the pattern appears to repeat itself whenever intimate content involving individuals becomes widely circulated on social media.

He added;

I have noticed that every year, sexual content leaks in Ghana, triggering the youth to start watching pornography. It must end!

Yaw Siki's remarks come amid renewed discussions on social media following the circulation of an alleged intimate video involving Kumawood actor Oteele.

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The incident has generated significant attention online and has once again raised questions about the circulation of private material without the consent of those involved.

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Oteele's case is not the first controversy of its kind to attract widespread attention in Ghana.

Previously, an alleged adult video involving radio presenter Rexford Adu Ntim, popularly known as DJ KA, generated considerable discussion on social media.

Another incident involved a teacher and a student at Bole Senior High School after an alleged intimate video involving the two circulated online.

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Yaw Siki's comments add to the broader debate about pornography, online safety, privacy and the impact of the rapid spread of sensitive content on social media, particularly among young people.

I pray to see pornography banned in Ghana — Yaw Siki (@Yawsikigh) August 14, 2026