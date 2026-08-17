Rights group urges FIFA to block Gianni Infantino re-election bid over term limits

FairSquare has urged FIFA to rule Gianni Infantino ineligible for re-election, arguing he has already served the maximum three presidential terms.

Human rights organisation FairSquare has called on FIFA to rule President Gianni Infantino ineligible to seek another term, arguing that he has already served the maximum three terms allowed under FIFA’s statutes.

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FIFA presidents are limited to three terms in office. However, Infantino argued in 2022 that his first period as FIFA president should not count towards the limit because he took over an interrupted mandate after being elected in 2016 following Sepp Blatter’s resignation.

FairSquare has challenged that interpretation in a complaint submitted to FIFA’s Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC), arguing that the decision is inconsistent with FIFA’s statutes.

“The complaint we have filed provides clear evidence that this is a clear breach of the rules and one that sets a very dangerous precedent,” FairSquare’s ‌Director Nicholas McGeehan told the Reuters news agency.

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“The rules state clearly that three presidential terms is the maximum allowed; FIFA can’t simply circumvent this rule – which serves as a check on presidential power – by saying that his first term doesn’t count.”

Infantino is facing growing pressure ahead of next year’s FIFA Congress, where he is expected to seek re-election for the 2027–31 term. The election is scheduled to take place in Morocco on March 18, 2027.

The FIFA president has also faced criticism over plans to establish a $20bn subsidiary linked to FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, with the aim of attracting private investment.

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF recently called for a review of Infantino’s conduct over the proposal. Reuters reported that sources familiar with the situation said the three confederations viewed their intervention as an opportunity for Infantino to leave office with his reputation intact.

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Several national football associations have also expressed concerns about his leadership. Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell told the BBC that Scotland would not support Infantino’s re-election.