Full List of WAFCON Winners: Every Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champion since 1991
The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has produced some of the biggest moments in African women’s football since the competition was first staged in 1991.
Nigeria have dominated the tournament throughout its history, winning a record 12 titles. Equatorial Guinea have lifted the trophy twice, while South Africa and Cameroon have each won it once.
Cameroon became the latest country to join the list of WAFCON champions after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the 2026 final in Rabat, Morocco.
The victory gave the Indomitable Lionesses their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, after previous final defeats in 2004, 2014 and 2016.
Full List of WAFCON Winners
Year
WAFCON Winner
Runner-up
1991
Nigeria
Cameroon
1995
Nigeria
South Africa
1998
Nigeria
Ghana
2000
Nigeria
South Africa
2002
Nigeria
Ghana
2004
Nigeria
Cameroon
2006
Nigeria
Ghana
2008
Equatorial Guinea
South Africa
2010
Nigeria
Equatorial Guinea
2012
Equatorial Guinea
South Africa
2014
Nigeria
Cameroon
2016
Nigeria
Cameroon
2018
Nigeria
South Africa
2020
Not held
—
2022
South Africa
Morocco
2025
Nigeria
Morocco
2026
Cameroon
Malawi
The first two editions in 1991 and 1995 were decided over two-legged finals, while the competition later adopted a final tournament format. The 2020 edition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Countries With the Most WAFCON Titles
1. Nigeria – 12 Titles
Nigeria are the most successful team in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations history.
The Super Falcons won the first two editions in 1991 and 1995 before continuing their dominance with titles in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2025.
Their 12 championships put them comfortably ahead of every other nation in the competition's history.
2. Equatorial Guinea – 2 Titles
Equatorial Guinea are the only country apart from Nigeria to have won the WAFCON more than once.
They claimed their first title in 2008, defeating South Africa in the final, before winning the tournament again in 2012.
3. South Africa – 1 Title
South Africa won their first WAFCON title in 2022, defeating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.
The victory gave Banyana Banyana their first continental championship after several previous appearances in the final.
4. Cameroon – 1 Title
Cameroon became the fourth country to win the WAFCON after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the 2026 final.
The Indomitable Lionesses had previously reached the final in 2004, 2014 and 2016, losing to Nigeria on all three occasions.