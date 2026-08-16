Full List of WAFCON Winners: Every Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champion since 1991

Full List of WAFCON Winners: Every Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champion since 1991

Full List of WAFCON Winners: Every Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champion since 1991

Check the full list of WAFCON winners from 1991 to 2026, including Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa and new champions Cameroon.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has produced some of the biggest moments in African women’s football since the competition was first staged in 1991.

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Nigeria have dominated the tournament throughout its history, winning a record 12 titles. Equatorial Guinea have lifted the trophy twice, while South Africa and Cameroon have each won it once.

Cameroon became the latest country to join the list of WAFCON champions after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the 2026 final in Rabat, Morocco.

The victory gave the Indomitable Lionesses their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, after previous final defeats in 2004, 2014 and 2016.

Full List of WAFCON Winners

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Year WAFCON Winner Runner-up 1991 Nigeria Cameroon 1995 Nigeria South Africa 1998 Nigeria Ghana 2000 Nigeria South Africa 2002 Nigeria Ghana 2004 Nigeria Cameroon 2006 Nigeria Ghana 2008 Equatorial Guinea South Africa 2010 Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 2012 Equatorial Guinea South Africa 2014 Nigeria Cameroon 2016 Nigeria Cameroon 2018 Nigeria South Africa 2020 Not held — 2022 South Africa Morocco 2025 Nigeria Morocco 2026 Cameroon Malawi

The first two editions in 1991 and 1995 were decided over two-legged finals, while the competition later adopted a final tournament format. The 2020 edition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countries With the Most WAFCON Titles

1. Nigeria – 12 Titles

Nigeria are the most successful team in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations history.

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The Super Falcons won the first two editions in 1991 and 1995 before continuing their dominance with titles in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2025.

Their 12 championships put them comfortably ahead of every other nation in the competition's history.

2. Equatorial Guinea – 2 Titles

Equatorial Guinea are the only country apart from Nigeria to have won the WAFCON more than once.

They claimed their first title in 2008, defeating South Africa in the final, before winning the tournament again in 2012.

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3. South Africa – 1 Title

South Africa won their first WAFCON title in 2022, defeating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.

The victory gave Banyana Banyana their first continental championship after several previous appearances in the final.

4. Cameroon – 1 Title

Cameroon became the fourth country to win the WAFCON after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the 2026 final.