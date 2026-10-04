NDC’s 24-hour economy has failed to deliver jobs – Bawumia

NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia claims the NDC's 24-hour economy policy has failed to deliver promised jobs, raising tariffs instead.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised the government over its implementation of the 24-hour economy policy, arguing that the initiative has failed to deliver the jobs promised to Ghanaians.

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According to Dr Bawumia, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised a flagship 24-hour economy programme that would create jobs through a “one job, three shifts and three people” model.

He said nearly two years into the government’s tenure, young graduates and artisans who voted for the NDC based on the promise of increased employment were still waiting for the jobs to materialise.

Speaking on the policy, Dr Bawumia said the government had instead turned the 24-hour economy into what he described as a “24-hour demolition of buildings” for so-called 24-hour markets.

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He questioned the rationale behind operating markets at midnight, asking whether people would wake up at 12am to go to markets to buy items such as fish.

Dr Bawumia also expressed concern over the demolition of structures at Labadi, saying traders, artisans and small business owners had lost their livelihoods after years of building their businesses.

He called on the government to engage affected persons, provide alternatives and pay fair compensation to those whose properties and businesses had been affected.

The former Vice President further criticised the government over its promise to establish a Women’s Development Bank, claiming that nearly two years after the promise, the bank had not opened its doors to market women.

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He also accused the government of failing to deliver on its promise to reduce electricity tariffs under the 24-hour economy policy.

Instead, he said electricity tariffs had increased, placing additional pressure on households, small businesses and industries.

Dr Bawumia said businesses such as barbering shops, hair salons, bakeries and other small enterprises were struggling to survive because a significant portion of their revenue was being used to pay electricity bills.

“The 24-hour economy policy has now turned into 24 hours of demolishing buildings,” Dr Bawumia said.

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