‘I was rudely cut off during my delivery’ – Zanetor protests interruption at COP31 as president apologises to Ghana

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings protested after being interrupted at COP31, as conference president Murat Kurum apologised to Ghana.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings protested after being interrupted while presenting Africa's position at COP31.

She criticised gaps in the proposed climate outcome, particularly on adaptation finance, loss and damage and just transition.

COP31 President Murat Kurum apologised to Ghana, explaining that he did not intend to disrespect the minister.

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Ghana's Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has protested what she described as disrespectful treatment after being interrupted while delivering Africa's position at the closing plenary of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The minister expressed her displeasure after she was cut off during her remarks, questioning why delegates from other parties were allowed to speak without interruption while she was stopped during her delivery.

I note with extreme disappointment the fact that when another party was speaking, the delegate was allowed to speak uninterrupted, and I was rudely cut off during my delivery by yourself, she told COP31 President Murat Kurum.

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Dr Agyeman-Rawlings described the incident as an example of the disrespect African delegates had experienced during the negotiations, insisting that such conduct did not reflect the principles of multilateralism.

She also reminded the conference president of the importance of the principle of primus inter pares, which means first among equals, and said his conduct towards her was unacceptable.

The minister explained that she had changed her flight arrangements twice and extended her stay to fulfil her responsibility of participating in the conference.

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After raising her objection, she returned to the substance of her statement, presenting the African Group of Negotiators' concerns about the proposed climate outcome.

She acknowledged the efforts made by the conference presidency and negotiating parties but argued that the proposed text fell short of Africa's expectations, particularly on climate adaptation finance, loss and damage, trade and just transition.

On adaptation finance, she noted that although the text reaffirmed the goal of at least tripling adaptation finance by 2035, it provided neither a baseline nor a clear funding figure, leaving further discussions to the ninth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA9) in 2027.

She also criticised the proposed Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap, arguing that it was expected to produce a report rather than guarantee the delivery of funding.

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On loss and damage, she said the language of the proposed text offered encouragement but lacked a specific resource target.

She further raised concerns about the absence of a dedicated agenda for trade and climate issues and what she described as inadequate attention to Africa's development realities in the just transition discussions.

These are not small gaps. For millions of children, youth, women and men in communities already facing floods, droughts and food insecurity, a commitment without a baseline cannot be called finance, she said.

Despite the concerns, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said the African Group would not stand in the way of the proposed text, explaining that its position was guided by the need to protect multilateralism.

She, however, stressed that Africa would continue to demand clear funding commitments and accountability in subsequent negotiations.

Following the incident, COP31 President Murat Kurum apologised to the Ghanaian delegation over the interruption.

COP31 President Murat Kurum and Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

President Murat Kurum said it was not his intention to disrespect Ghana or target the minister, explaining that his intervention was intended to maintain order in the room.

He said he wanted every delegation to have the opportunity to express its views freely and asked that his actions not be misunderstood.

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The apology was met with applause from delegates at the conference.