Maradona in the No.10 shirt for Argentina (left) and Messi in the No.10 shirt for Argentina (right)

Maradona in the No.10 shirt for Argentina (left) and Messi in the No.10 shirt for Argentina (right)

Messi snubbed as Maradona rated as best No.10 in the world according to the Guardian

The Guardian has selected Argentine football legend Diego Maradona as the player most closely associated with the iconic No.10 shirt, leaving Lionel Messi out of its list of 50 footballers associated with each squad number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi, who scored two goals against France, said after the game.Photograph by David Ramos / FIFA / Getty

🚨❌ Lionel Messi has NOT been named as the greatest ever number 10, according to The Guardian’s list of players best associated with each squad number 🙅‍♂️ Three writers were tasked with picking the GOAT of each shirt number, and they elected for Diego Maradona for the iconic 10 in place of Messi 🇦🇷 Elsewhere, it’s hard to disagree with a lot of players on their list, with some pure legends featuring 🥹 — OneFootball (@OneFootball) November 19, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the British outlet, 3 of its writers — Rob Smyth, Will Unwin and Sachin Nakrani were tasked with choosing one player that best fits the position for each shirt number, from No.1 to No.50.

Although Messi and Brazilian legend Pelé were considered strong candidates for the No.10 shirt, the writers settled on Maradona, citing his special connection with the number and its importance in Argentine football.

The Guardian explained that the No.10 was more than just a shirt number to the late World Cup winner. It was part of his identity and a symbol of the creative and skilful footballer.

The newspaper also quoted the former Argentina captain saying:

No matter what happens and no matter who is in charge, the No 10 shirt will always be mine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The selection was based on factors such as how long a player wore a particular number, what they achieved while wearing it, why they chose it and how strongly the number became associated with them.

Other notable selections include Cristiano Ronaldo as the most associated player with No.7, Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário with No.9, Johan Cruyff with No.14, Kevin De Bruyne with No.17 and David Beckham with No.23.

The list has also generated debate among football fans, particularly over the omission of Messi and Pelé.

Advertisement

Advertisement