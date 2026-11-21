FIFPRO slams Bayern Munich over alleged attempt to renegotiate Musiala’s contract following dip in form

The global footballers' union, FIFPRO, has criticised Bayern Munich's leadership for publicly questioning Jamal Musiala's form and contract, accusing the club of putting pressure on the midfielder and his representatives ahead of possible negotiations over his deal as he continues his recovery from injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a strongly worded statement, FIFPRO accused senior Bayern officials of putting pressure on the 23-year-old and his representatives by repeatedly discussing his contract and performances in public.

#FIFPRO is deeply concerned by the repeated public statements from FC Bayern Munich’s leadership calling into question the contract of Jamal Musiala as he returns from injury. https://t.co/uPTxfY2lUt — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) November 21, 2026

"FIFPRO is deeply concerned by the repeated public statements from FC Bayern Munich’s leadership calling into question the contract of Jamal Musiala as he returns from injury," the statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The union's criticism follows comments from Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who have all raised concerns about Musiala's ability to return to his previous level following his recent health and injury setbacks.

Speaking after Friday's 1–1 draw against 1. FC Köln, where Musiala made a 20-minute substitute return after two months out, former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Bayern want him back in top form but must consider finances if he does not regain that level, noting these are "just ideas at this stage".

Former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

🚨 Rummenigge on Jamal Musiala: “What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has shown in the past”. “We need to see how he develops over the coming weeks and monitor the situation closely. Then we'll have to make a decision”, told Sky SportDE. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026

Reports also indicate that he suggested a potential pay cut or sale and claimed no club would buy him under current health conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musiala's contract runs until 2030 and pays around €25 million per year.

FIFPRO said that the comments were a possible coordinated attempt to influence the player ahead of any contract discussions.

The union argued that Bayern should address any concerns about the midfielder's contract privately rather than making his health, performances and future a subject of public debate.

It also warned that uncertainty about a player's future can affect their mental health, particularly when they are recovering from injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement further stressed that football contracts must be respected regardless of a player's injury record or temporary decline in performance.

"An injury or a dip in form gives a club no grounds to reopen terms it agreed to, just as a run of outstanding performances gives a player no automatic right to a pay rise," FIFPRO stated.

The union added that contractual stability was a principle agreed upon by clubs, leagues and players' unions at FIFA level, arguing that it protects both players and their employers.

The 23-year-old Germany international has endured a difficult period involving injuries and health setbacks.

He suffered a serious leg injury during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which kept him out for a significant part of the following season.

He also collapsed twice in August 2026 before being diagnosed with a neurological disorder. In September, he suffered a hamstring.

Musiala recently returned to action, coming on as a substitute in Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga draw against FC Cologne on November 20, 2026.

Despite his recent struggles, Bayern had previously shown their confidence in him by handing him a contract extension in February 2025, keeping him at the club until 2030.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFPRO has now called on the German champions to respect that agreement and handle any concerns privately rather than placing additional pressure on the player during his recovery.