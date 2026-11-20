The UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw has set up a massive showdown between Portugal and the Netherlands. Discover the full last-eight fixtures and schedule as Europe's top nations battle for a semi-final spot.

The draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals has been completed, with Portugal set to face the Netherlands in one of the standout fixtures of the last eight.

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The two European heavyweights will battle for a place in the semi-finals after being paired together during the quarter-final draw.

The Netherlands entered the draw knowing they could face one of the group winners after finishing second in their group. Their position was confirmed following a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Germany on Monday.

The heavy loss allowed Germany to finish top of the group and secure a seeded position for the quarter-final draw, leaving the Netherlands with a difficult assignment against Portugal.

A narrower defeat against Germany would have given the Dutch side a seeded position and potentially a more favorable opponent.

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Germany, who had the opportunity to face Belgium, Spain, or Norway, was eventually drawn against Belgium.

Elsewhere, France will take on Spain in another exciting quarter-final encounter, while England has been paired with Norway.

The quarter-final matches will be played over two legs between March 25 and 30, 2027, with each team hosting one match.

The four winners will progress to the semi-finals, which, together with the final, will take place in June 2027. The semi-finals and final will be played as single-match fixtures at one venue.

Fixture Match 1 France vs Spain 2 England vs Norway 3 Germany vs Belgium 4 Portugal vs Netherlands

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