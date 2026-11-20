Nations League Quarter-Final Draw: Portugal to face Netherlands; See full draw
The draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals has been completed, with Portugal set to face the Netherlands in one of the standout fixtures of the last eight.
The two European heavyweights will battle for a place in the semi-finals after being paired together during the quarter-final draw.
The Netherlands entered the draw knowing they could face one of the group winners after finishing second in their group. Their position was confirmed following a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Germany on Monday.
The heavy loss allowed Germany to finish top of the group and secure a seeded position for the quarter-final draw, leaving the Netherlands with a difficult assignment against Portugal.
A narrower defeat against Germany would have given the Dutch side a seeded position and potentially a more favorable opponent.
Germany, who had the opportunity to face Belgium, Spain, or Norway, was eventually drawn against Belgium.
Elsewhere, France will take on Spain in another exciting quarter-final encounter, while England has been paired with Norway.
The quarter-final matches will be played over two legs between March 25 and 30, 2027, with each team hosting one match.
The four winners will progress to the semi-finals, which, together with the final, will take place in June 2027. The semi-finals and final will be played as single-match fixtures at one venue.
Fixture
Match
1
France vs Spain
2
England vs Norway
3
Germany vs Belgium
4
Portugal vs Netherlands
Portugal and the Netherlands will now prepare for a highly anticipated two-legged encounter, with both nations aiming to secure a place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.