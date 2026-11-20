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Pulse has been named among about 40 media partners in the newly launched Ligue 1 Media Club, a key part of LFP Media’s Ligue 1 Africa initiative aimed at strengthening the French league’s connection with its 18 million African digital followers through local content, events and media partnerships.

18 million followers across its digital platforms and 287 African players competing in Ligue 1 McDonald’s and Ligue 2 BKT: the ties between French professional football and the African continent run deep. With Ligue 1 Africa, LFP Media is taking a new step forward by bringing together a program of events, local content and media partnerships under a new, single brand, with the ambition of strengthening Ligue 1 McDonald’s connection with its supporters across Africa.

An already widespread passion with unique growth potential

Africa has a deep-rooted relationship with French professional football. Today, 287 players from the continent compete in Ligue 1 McDonald’s and Ligue 2 BKT. They embody a sporting, cultural and emotional bond that has been passed down for generations.

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This passion is also reflected in audience research: according to GlobalWebIndex, Ligue 1 McDonald’s has recorded the strongest growth in interest among Europe’s five major leagues in the African countries sampled. Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille also rank among the four most popular European clubs in French-speaking Africa, according to a recent study conducted with the Episto research institute.

This relationship is also visible every day on social media. With 18 million followers, Africa is LFP Media’s largest community worldwide. On Facebook, more than one in two Ligue 1 McDonald’s fans is based in Africa.

Ligue 1 Africa is turning this affinity into a stronger, more local and more consistent brand experience, built around three complementary pillars: events, media and digital.

Creating events that invite supporters to share their passion

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Organized with CANAL+, the official broadcaster of Ligue 1 McDonald’s in sub-Saharan Africa, the “Trophée des Académies” will return for a third season. The first two editions, won by Dakar Sacré-Cœur and Toulouse FC respectively, have already attracted 16 million viewers and generated 100 million digital impressions. New qualifying events will be organized in several African countries at the end of the 2026/2027 season, ahead of a final tournament that will also bring together leading French academies.

Throughout the season, fan zones and public screenings will allow supporters to enjoy Ligue 1 McDonald’s biggest fixtures together in a vibrant atmosphere. A first activation has already brought fans together in Yaoundé, Cameroon, for the “Choc des Lumières” between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais.

In 2027, a Trophy Tour will take the Ligue 1 trophy to several African countries, with experiences designed to give fans an up-close and personal look at one of the league’s most powerful symbols.

The eLigue 1 Tour, played on EA FC 27, will also continue to expand following an edition in Kenya that attracted more than 5,000 participants. New countries will host the competition, which is designed to engage young communities through esports and interactive formats.

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Making Ligue 1 McDonald’s part of the daily conversation in African media

Created to strengthen the league’s editorial presence, the Ligue 1 Media Club already brings together around forty partners, including RFI, Pulse, wiwsport, 532, Sport News Africa and L’Observateur. This network will give greater exposure to clubs, players and major fixtures, while directing supporters to the official broadcasters in each country.

In parallel, LFP Media is accelerating the rollout of local radio commentary for the top matchups of each round. Five French- and English-language radio stations have already joined the initiative, including Sporty FM in Ghana and Kenya, Canal 2 in Cameroon and 2STV in Senegal.

Speaking to fans in their languages, through the voices and culture of their communities

Already established across French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa and the Maghreb, the dedicated community management program is now expanding to English-speaking audiences. Content will be adapted into eight local languages: Swahili, Pulaar, Wolof, Lingala, Bambara, Nouchi, Camfranglais and Lari.

This new editorial approach will put the spotlight on African players competing in the French leagues, supporter communities and the stories connecting Ligue 1 McDonald’s to the continent, through formats tailored to local habits and cultures.

LFP Media is also launching the Ligue 1 Creators Club. Working alongside talents such as Cheikh Footstyle and Ultimate Kombo, the program will develop native content and collaborations capable of engaging French- and English-speaking audiences, increasing the visibility of Ligue 1 McDonald’s and showcasing its official broadcasters.

Ligue 1 Africa: building an ever-closer relationship with fans

More than a tagline, Ligue 1 Africa carries a promise: to enable supporters to experience Ligue 1 McDonald’s all year round, in their city, on their screens and at the heart of their communities.

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By bringing these initiatives together under a shared identity, LFP Media is taking its commitment on the continent to a new level, alongside its official broadcasters CANAL+, SuperSport and beIN SPORTS, as well as its local media partners and creators.

Olivier BRAMLY, Chief Executive Officer of LFP MEDIA

“With the launch of Ligue 1 Africa, we are affirming a strong ambition: to establish Ligue 1 as a leading brand on the African continent and to strengthen the long-term ties between French football and African fans. Africa is a land of football, talent and passion. We want to connect directly with its audiences, build closer relationships with them and create an ecosystem of content, experiences and partnerships that matches this ambition. Ligue 1 Africa is far more than a new brand: it marks a new stage in our international development strategy.”

Follow Ligue 1 McDonald’s around the world through the following broadcasters and platforms: https://ligue1.com/en/international-broadcasters

LFP Communication Direction

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pressoffice@communicationlfp.fr All Ligue 1 McDonald’s on Ligue1.com