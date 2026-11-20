Matchday 11 of the Ligue 1 season features a crucial top-five battle between Lille and Lyon, while league leaders Paris Saint-Germain put their 11-match winning run on the line away at in-form Nice.

The 2026/27 Ligue 1 McDonald's season enters Matchday 11 this weekend, with nine matches scheduled from Friday, November 20, to Sunday, November 22, as clubs look to improve their positions before the next international break.

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League leaders Paris Saint-Germain face one of their toughest tests of the round when they travel to Nice on Saturday.

PSG have won their last 11 matches in all competitions and sit top of the table with 23 points, while Nice are sixth with 17 points after winning five of their last six league matches. Nice are also targeting a fourth consecutive league victory.

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Second-placed Lille, who have 21 points, host fifth-placed Lyon in another important fixture.

Lille have won their last four meetings against Lyon in all competitions. Lyon, however, will be looking to recover from their defeat against Brest in their last league game.

Friday's opening fixture sees Troyes welcome Le Havre in a crucial encounter at the bottom of the table.

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Le Havre have collected just two points from their opening 10 matches and are on a six-game losing run, while Troyes are looking to build on their recent home victory against Le Mans.

Marseille will also be looking to extend their winning run when they host Le Mans on Sunday.

The hosts have won their last five Ligue 1 matches, including a 2-1 victory over Lens in their previous outing. Third-placed Paris FC, meanwhile, welcome Angers, while Lorient face Rennes in a regional encounter.

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Elsewhere, Lens and Toulouse, who both have 13 points, meet at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Monaco will attempt to end their five-match winless run in the league when they welcome Auxerre, while Strasbourg face a Brest side that have won their last two matches and kept consecutive clean sheets.

Ligue 1 McDonald's Matchday 11 fixtures