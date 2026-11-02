Ligue 1 McDonald’s MD9 Recap: PSG extend lead as Nice thrash Rennes, Lyon and Marseille record wins

PSG extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 5-1 thrashing of Le Havre behind an Achraf Hakimi hat-trick, while Nice, Lille, Lyon, and Marseille all picked up key Matchday 9 victories.

The 2026/27 Ligue 1 McDonald's Matchday 9 produced several exciting results, with Paris Saint-Germain extending their lead at the top, Nice recording an emphatic victory over Rennes and Marseille continuing their recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG delivered the standout performance on Friday, October 30, beating Le Havre 5-1 away from home. Achraf Hakimi scored a hat-trick as the French champions recovered from Josh Maja's early opener. Mika Godts and Senny Mayulu also scored for PSG, who extended their winning run in all competitions to nine matches.

Nice also enjoyed a comfortable evening, defeating Rennes 5-2, with Elye Wahi scoring a hat-trick. The victory gave Nice their fourth win in five league matches, while Rennes missed the opportunity to close the gap on three leading teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lille claimed an important 1-0 derby victory over Lens, with substitute Olivier Giroud scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. The result moved Lille into second place with 18 points.

On Saturday, October 31, Troyes defeated Le Mans 2-0, with Mouhamed Diop and Ismaël Boura getting the goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday's matches saw Lyon beat Angers 2-0, with Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah opening the scoring in the 38th minute before Corentin Tolisso added the second four minutes from time.

Paris FC also claimed a 3-1 victory over Monaco. Lassine Sinayoko scored twice before the break, while Pablo Pagis added a third after Folarin Balogun had pulled one back for Monaco. The defeat extended Monaco's winless league run to four matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strasbourg ended their run of four consecutive defeats with a convincing 5-1 victory over Auxerre. Dario Essugo, Martial Godo, Conrad Harder and Gessime Yassine, who scored twice, were on target for the hosts. Cameron Archer scored Auxerre's only goal. Ghana’s Senaya returned for Auxerre but couldn’t help keep Strasbourg at arm’s length.

Senaya returned for Auxerre

Marseille completed Sunday's action with a 2-0 victory over Toulouse. Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri scored in the opening 25 minutes to secure Marseille's fourth consecutive league victory and move them into sixth place.

READ ALSO: Marvin Senaya returns for Auxerre after 121 days out injured since 2026 World Cup

After the 8 matches, PSG lead the standings with 20 points, two ahead of Lille. Lyon and Paris FC occupy third and fourth places respectively with 17 points.

The final match to end the round is scheduled for Monday, November 2, when Lorient host Brest.