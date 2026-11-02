Marvin Senaya returns for Auxerre after 121 days out injured since 2026 World Cup
Ghana defender Marvin Senaya has returned to competitive football after spending 121 days on the sidelines with a hamstring injury sustained during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 25-year-old made his long-awaited return for AJ Auxerre on Sunday, November 1, 2026, coming off the bench in their 5-1 defeat to Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1.
Senaya replaced Christ Makosso in the 63rd minute, playing 27 minutes of regulation time as Auxerre suffered a heavy away defeat at the Stade de la Meinau.
His appearance marked his first competitive outing since July 3, when he sustained the injury during Ghana's Round of 32 encounter against Colombia at the World Cup.
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The defender was forced off just 13 minutes into the match after suffering a serious hamstring injury.
Senaya subsequently underwent successful surgery in Paris before returning to Auxerre to continue his rehabilitation. Initially, the defender was expected to be out for at least eight weeks.
However, his recovery took longer, forcing him to miss Auxerre's opening seven matches of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign.
He made progress in his rehabilitation in October, returning to running on grass before eventually resuming full team training.
Despite Senaya’s return, Auxerre endured a difficult afternoon against Strasbourg.
Senaya's return will be an important development for both Auxerre and the Black Stars as Ghana will face Somalia in their next AFCON qualifying match.